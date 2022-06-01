What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more about Ewan McGregor's show

One of Disney+'s most anticipated shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiered on May 27, 2022, releasing the first two episodes. The third episode will air on June 1, 2022, on Disney+ at 3.00 am ET. The first two episodes impressed viewers and critics with their numerous Star Wars references and a memorable cameo from Temura Morrison.

Read further ahead to find out the release time for episode 3, a quick recap, and other details.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: release time on Disney+, recap, cast, and more details

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 will premiere on Disney+ on June 1, 2022, at 3.00 am ET. With the first two episodes meeting fans' expectations, the anticipation for the third episode has increased further. It is also to be noted that Disney+ had put up a warning over the opening scene of the series that involves kids being attacked in the wake of the tragic Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 that killed over a dozen children.

The series does a quick recap of the events in the previous installments of the iconic franchise. The story is set 10 years after the devastating events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi Order was destroyed, and viewers find Obi Wan-Kenobi hiding in the desert after surviving Order 66, watching over Luke Skywalker.

The first two episodes have impressed viewers and critics with their gripping plotlines and intriguing references. The show stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, along with Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Benny Safdie in pivotal supporting roles. An interesting trivia is an acclaimed bassist from the rock group Red Hot Chilli Peppers; Flea also features in the show as a bounty hunter named Vect Nokru. It also stars Kumail Nanjiani as Haja Estree.

It'll be interesting to see how the events unfold with just four more episodes to go in the miniseries. The final three episodes will also be released weekly, with a highly waited finale set to air on the platform on June 22, 2022.

Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

A trailer for the show was dropped on May 4, 2022, which increased fans' anticipation. The official synopsis of the show reads:

''The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.''

The intriguing trailer offers a peek into the famously unique world of Star Wars. Ewan McGregor dominates the trailer with his charismatic presence, and he's the lead in the series. It also gives a glimpse of several exciting action sequences in the series.

The miniseries is directed by Canadian director Deborah Chow, known for her 2010 indie flick, The High Cost of Living. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold serve as executive producers.

Don't miss Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 on Disney+ on June 1, 2022 at 3.00 am ET.

