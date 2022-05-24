What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1 episode 1 air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more details explored

Here is some good news for all Star Wars fans. Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new live-action Star Wars miniseries is on the way, announced Disney. With Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan, the spin-off series will pick up 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The first six episodes were originally supposed to premiere on Disney+ on May 25, but the release was pushed back to May 27. The Star Wars spin-off will follow our beloved Jedi in the time between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

What is the plot for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1?

According to the synopsis released, the Star Wars spin-off will be set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and the story will center around Obi-Wan as he reels from the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side.

Although Obi-Wan has exiled himself to Tatooine to watch over his apprentice, young Luke Skywalker, the series will find him visiting other places, including a planet new to the Star Wars canon, called Daiyu.

Obi-Wan Kenobi promises to be filled with action and adventure. Disney’s official synopsis for the Star Wars spin-off reads,

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

When will the series premiere?

Initially Disney+ had announced on February 9, 2022, that Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Wednesday, May 25. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the premiere has been postponed to May 27, 2022. After the release of the first two episodes together, the series is expected to roll out one episode every week.

The series will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ and all Star Wars fans interested in catching the series will have to sign up to the streaming platform with a paid subscription.

Watch the trailer here

Disney has dropped a nearly-two-minute long teaser trailer that gives a glimpse of what to expect from the series. From the trailer, it can be gathered that Obi-Wan's main task now is to protect Luke while Jedi hunters are trying to eliminate the remains of the Jedi order and are coming for both of them.

The trailer provides an exciting insight into what to expect from the upcoming spin-off which all Star Wars fans are waiting for.

Who stars in the series?

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse as Luke Skywalker’s aunt Beru Lars, and Moses Ingram as villain Sith Inquisitor Reva. They will be joined by Grant Feely as Luke Skywalker and Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor.

Don't forget to catch the Star Wars prequel spin-off which is coming soon to Disney, on May 27, 2022.

