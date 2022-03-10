Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer breakdown: 5 things to expect from Disney+ series

The much-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer has finally been dropped by Disney, and it sure does not disappoint. Disney has been developing Star Wars into a transmedia franchise, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series being its latest project. The Star Wars franchise series will launch on May 25, 2022.

Set during the Dark Times of Kenobi's exile, the series will feature both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, reprising their iconic roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and his former apprentice. The series is expected to explore the fate of the galaxy and the role of the defeated Jedi, all the while focusing on Obi-Wan as he attempts to keep young Luke Skywalker safe.

5 things to expect from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

With the much-anticipated series getting a release date for this summer, here is a breakdown of the trailer that was recently revealed.

1) Trailer reveals the Emperor's inquisitors on Tatooine

The trailer has confirmed that the series will show the Inquisitors arriving on Tatooine. This means that they have gotten news of a Jedi's presence on Tatooine.

Obi-Wan will now have to lead them off-world to keep Luke Skywalker safe. It seems like hunting the remaining Jedi will be one of the primary themes in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

2) Inquisitor's lightsabers

These weapons were first introduced in Star Wars Rebels, and they have proved to be fearsome and difficult for a Jedi to block. The Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer marks the first time the Inquisitors' lightsabers are seen in live-action, and they sure look as frightening as they were in Star Wars Rebels and Jedi: Fallen Order.

3) A new planet in introduced

The trailer introduces fans to a whole new world, the planet Daiyu, which is expected to be the site of a major battle between Reva, an Inquisitor, and Obi-Wan.

Though it is unclear yet why Obi-Wan heads to the new planet from the trailer, Joby Harold, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, has explained how the planet feels:

"It’s got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy. It’s just got a different lane and a different feeling."

4) Reva: The formidable Inquisitor

In Moses Ingram's interview with Entertainment Weekly, she described her new Inquisitor, Reva, as:

"Ruthlessly ambitious... a formidable new foe... seeks out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire."

This comment reveals that her character is going to be big in the series. It can be expected that she will replace the Grand Inquisitor or inspire Darth Vader to rise up against his master and choose her as an apprentice. Moreover, Reva's Inquisitor name breaks a Star Wars rule. All previous Inquisitors have been numbered and referred to as "Brother" or "Sister," but Reva isn't.

In the trailer, Reva is seen threatening Owen and other residents while hunting down the Jedi.

5) Trailer shows the Jedi Master's life on Tatooine

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer justifies the description of the Jedi Master as a hermit. Though Obi-Wan may have become a hermit, the trailer still suggests he is well-integrated into Tatooine life.

Fans get a good look at Obi-Wan's new Tatooine costume, which differs from both the prequels and the original trilogy. Though he has ditched his Jedi robes, by the end of the series, Obi-Wan may don them again once the Inquisitor threat has been quelled.

Directed by Deborah Chow from a script written by Joby Harold, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

