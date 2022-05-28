Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1 (premiere) review: The best Star Wars series so far?

After numerous failed attempts at securing a Star Wars prequel, Joby Harold's Obi-Wan Kenobi may finally be the one to shut critics up with its brilliant premise, impeccable pacing, and character development. Though Disney has already made waves with The Mandolorian, a lukewarm but honest The Book of Boba Fett could be the first worthy successor of the famed Star Wars franchise.

A Lucasfilm production, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiered with its first two episodes on Disney+ on May 27, 2022, which showed brilliant promise. The first episode, especially with its slow but measured steps, met the viewers' huge expectations with a certain deliberation that worked very well in favor of the show.

Read on for a more detailed review of the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, episode 1 review: Brilliant McGregor in a weighty premise

The biggest challenge for any series or film that is to be based on a franchise as big as Star Wars - it is expected that the newer form would be burdened with expectations. Obi-Wan Kenobi is under the pressure of being a worthy Star Wars spinoff. Still, it carries the weight of bridging two very significant trilogies brilliantly, with a special focus on the years between, something that we have longed to see.

Beginning with a recap of the spinoff trilogy, the first episode picks up ten years after the events of George Lucas' Revenge of the Sith (Episode III), with Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) now a failed and broken man, escaping his Jedi roots while residing on the desert planet of Tatooine, where one day he would introduce himself to an adult Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) saying,

"Of course, I know him, he's me."

After a seriously flawed attempt in the spinoff trilogy at digressing one of the most formidable backstories, that of Annakin Skywalker turning into Darth Vader, the new series showed real promise with the focus on an older, more nuanced Obi-Wan, who now goes by the name Ben.

If the psychological conflict of a once-renowned Jedi is not enough, the show also introduces its fair share of challenges, be it in the form of Jedi hunting Inquisitors, Jedi on the run, or the kidnapping of Princess Leia (yes, that is happening).

The setting is fascinating in this Star Wars spinoff as there will be no great battles, no empire falling, or no new savior. It is still massively compelling as it depicts an era where there's no "new hope."

McGregor cannot be entirely blamed for the flawed Star Wars prequel trilogy (well, he was only following the order of Qui-Gon), but he did not do enough to salvage it either. Decades on, an older and more mature McGregor has the chance to fix it, and as it seems, he will fix it. His maturity is reflected in every tiny instance of the show, and by not doing a lot, he does just enough to make things compelling without making them over-the-top.

The more streamlined but holistic approach also worked very well, with The Mandalorian being too streamlined and the prequel trilogy appearing too scattered.

Novelty is another factor that played a big part in making Obi-Wan Kenobi exceptional. It is not a ripoff or an attempt at rebuilding the fallen grace of the old days, instead, it is a fresh attempt set in a familiar premise.

Maybe it is too early to call it the best Star Wars TV show, but Obi-Wan Kenobi has great promise. The final scene of the first episode did hint at an incoming battle, with Obi-Wan picking up his mantle again, but it is yet to be seen in the upcoming episodes.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

