5 shows to watch ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi release

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has come and gone, which means the geek community is on its way to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprised their roles as the popular peacekeeper and frightened Darth Vader from George Lucas' prequel trilogy in the highly anticipated Star Wars series.

Disney+ unveiled the Obi-Wan Kenobi Collection last week to commemorate May the 4th and the upcoming premiere of the program. This new Star Wars section features every film and television show featuring the titular Jedi Master, from The Clone Wars to Episode IV.

Clone Wars had a significant impact on the Skywalker Saga as a whole. On the other hand, specific episodes illustrate crucial character traits and moments of growth that define Obi-Wan Kenobi. Some TV episodes also contain vital information used in future episodes.

To ensure you're ready for May 27, The Direct has compiled a must-watch Obi-Wan Kenobi rewatch list beyond the Disney+ collection. Let's go back to the beginning of the series to observe how these projects affect our protagonist and set the stage for the upcoming program.

Five must-watch before Obi-Wan Kenobi

5) Star Wars

Every film on this list will appear to be a foregone conclusion, and Episode I is no exception. As Ewan McGregor's version of the famed Jedi made his Star Wars debut in The Phantom Menace, fans got their first look at him.

Kenobi is portrayed as a Padawan student in this film. It establishes Obi-Identity Wan throughout the prequel trilogy. His intelligent, sardonic humor is introduced to audiences, and it is employed extensively in The Clone Wars. Unlike his master, he is also staunch in his beliefs and carefully seeks to follow Jedi tradition.

That isn't to say Obi-Wan doesn't admire Qui-Gon, but his philosophy is closer to Yoda's or Mace Windu's.

The nature of their connection and the remainder of the film sets the tone for Obi-whole Wan's existence. He lost his master to the Sith Lord, igniting a bitter and protracted rivalry. He also makes good on a vow to Qui-Gon by becoming Anakin's master.

4) Attack of the Clones

In terms of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this film may be one of the most minor ventures on the list. However, the plot incorporates significant changes in a galaxy far, far away. Anakin and Padme fall in love, and the Clone War begins, both of which mark the start of the Republic's demise.

Obi-Wan, on the other hand, is in full Jedi detective mode. With the help of his old comrade Dexter Jettster, he followed down Jango Fett and uncovered a cloning facility in Kamino. The film depicts his hardships as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi master.

The developing schism between the two is revealed in Attack of the Clones. Their friendship remains intact throughout the film, although it begins to fray due to their opposing personalities.

3) Revenge of the Sith

If you can only watch one Star Wars film before meeting Obi-Wan Kenobi, make it this one. When it comes to mastering the new Disney+ platform, Revenge of the Sith is the most crucial puzzle piece.

Anakin's betrayal and transformation establish the show's backdrop and tone into Darth Vader, Padme's death, the birth of the Skywalker twins, Order 66, and the Empire's ascent to dominance. Furthermore, these events will have an impact on our protagonist.

Due to Order 66 and his Padawan demise, the banished hermit feels an "enormous amount of responsibility...and guilt," according to McGregor. Furthermore, Obi-Wan believes he killed Vader on Mustafar. With this in mind, it's easy to understand why he's so depressed.

2) Star Wars Rebels

Sparks of Rebellion: Parts 1 and 2 - Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2

Most of these Rebels episodes deal with the Inquisitors rather than Obi-Wan as a character. The Inquisitorius under Obi-Wan Kenobi brings in fresh faces, but the series also brings back previously established Inquisitors from the Rebels.

Despite only appearing in these two episodes, it is the fans' first introduction to The Hunter and the assignment that his master has given him.

Kanan Jarrus, who owns a holographic message, makes the only allusion to Kenobi in this premiere. Obi-Wan gave the same advice in Revenge of the Sith, telling any remaining Jedi to avoid the Jedi Temple. Despite the terrible circumstances surrounding the message, the renowned Jedi remains hopeful, telling them to trust the Force for a new hope to arise.

1) Twin Suns - Season 3, Episode 20

Twin Suns, the number one project on this list to include Old Ben after the events of Episode III, brings the rivalry between Kenobi and Maul to a close. This astute version of Obi-Wan begins by simply using words to break down every barrier Maul has erected to hide his life's emptiness. The climactic duel, which is a superb piece of art, follows.

Ben expressed pity for his old rival, telling him that he is indeed safeguarding the Chosen One. They shall be avenged, says Maul, a tragic person in every word.

The Kenobi we met at the start of the new Star Wars program will not be the same as we see in this film, but the goal is to lay the basis for him to become that person in the future. Alec Guinness plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, a calm, collected and assured Jedi who is adamant that Luke is the Chosen One.

This new series will undoubtedly explain why Old Ben believes he has little chance of becoming Vader.

It's safe to assume that his show's showdown with Vader will explain why Ben believes Anakin is permanently lost to the Dark Side. On the other hand, Kenobi will undertake some complex maneuvering around the canon.

Edited by Suchitra