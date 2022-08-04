5 best action films currently streaming on Disney+

Disney+ is home to some great action films that are as meaningful as they are thrilling. With Disney being a master when it comes to creating cinematic moments that appeal to audiences of all ages, the recent rise in budgets has also contributed to the production of some brilliant action flicks. These films cater to passive viewers and passionate cinephiles.

Although films such as Brave and Big Hero 6 do make for films with some pretty good action, audiences generally tend to categorize them into typical animated films rather than acknowledging all the genres they cover. Here's a list of some pretty amazing action films on Disney+ that will find their way into your list of favorites in no time.

Die Hard and other action packed films on Disney+

1) The Incredibles

The Incredibles (Image via IMDb)

The Incredibles is a brilliant film independent of its action. But what makes it truly wonderful is the nuanced humor accompanying the action scenes. Pixar's attempt at creating a family full of superheroes with amazing characteristics for each of its members was not just commercially successful, but grabbed the attention of critics and cinephiles alike.

The film follows Mr. Incredible, who is trapped in a white-collar job while what he truly wants is to get back into action. When evil arrives, his family has to do everything in their power to save him. The movie received great love from the family audience for how relatably the characters were portrayed.

2) Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via IMDB)

Guardians Of The Galaxy is undoubtedly one of the finest action movies on Disney+ for how wittily it approaches the genre. A star cast, heroes with a sense of humor, soulful friendships and a strong villain, this film has everything you would want from an action entertainer. Chris Pratt owns his character and comfortably settles into the world of the film.

Being one of the finer superhero films, it is based on Marvel comics and was appreciated even by viewers who weren't fans of the genre in particular. Guardians Of The Galaxy is not only an asset for Disney+, but is one for Marvel as well. Even independent of the franchise, it has become a cult classic among most cinephiles.

3) Die Hard

Die Hard (Image via IMDB)

There are hardly any good things that haven't been said about Die Hard. Despite how old the film is, it remains at the top of the list for action lovers. Most modern action directors claim to be inspired by the film and how much it introduced to the industry. The film did indeed make Bruce Willis the star that he is today.

The action thriller is also a Christmas movie as it revolves around how a policeman saved hostages from a terrorist attack while he was on vacation to visit his wife. The plot may sound familiar because many films have borrowed the idea to tell stories with a similar premise. Iconic one-liners, gripping action sequences and a thrilling plot make Die Hard one of the best films on Disney+.

4) Free Guy

Free Guy (Image via IMDB)

With some pretty big Hollywood names in its credits, Free Guy on Disney+ is a well-made film to say the least. The high production value elevates the plot that follows a bank teller who decides to take control of his life and become the hero of his own story. The entire story is inspired by the video game format as the protagonist discovers he's part of a larger video game itself as a NPC or non-player character.

Ryan Reynolds is great as the bank teller, and Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery and Taika Waititi star alongside him. To top it all up, there's also a voiceover cameo from John Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Tina Fey, and Dwayne Johnson. The film is action-packed and has some pretty good stunt work. The actors pull off all that action with great ease and the writing makes space for all that wonderful action, comedy and drama.

5) Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6 (Image via IMDB)

Big Hero 6 on Disney+ is the perfect mix of emotion and action. It features several superheroes and is an enjoyable watch, no matter what kind of action you're craving. The characters are written with a lot of depth and each of them move the story forward significantly. The much-loved Baymax is indeed from this movie and gained an instant fan following right after its release.

The film follows Hiro, who teams up with Baymax and a bunch of other superhero friends to avenge his brother's death. Things don't go as planned and some darker secrets are revealed as they try to dig deeper into the crime. The movie also makes space for some good humor and caters to the family audience too.

Ever-increasing budgets make action films easy to come by. Streaming platforms are full of action films that make for some good entertainment. However, not all action-packed films make for great cinema. Good writing can really complement good action and vice-versa. Some of the films on Disney+ certainly do that.

