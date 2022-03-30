What is Aphasia? Meaning explained as Bruce Willis steps away from acting amid health issues

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with Aphasia and is stepping away from acting. His family shared the news through Instagram on March 30 alongside a photo of him and wrote:

The caption mentioned that he is stepping away from his career in showbiz. They also said that it was a challenging time for the family and appreciated everyone for their love, compassion, and support.

The family concluded the note by writing:

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together, we plan to do just that.”

Everything known about Bruce Willis’s disease

Aphasia is a disease that takes away the ability to communicate. It affects the ability to speak, write, and understand verbal and written language.

It usually occurs suddenly after a stroke or head injury but can also happen from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive and permanent damage.

The disease’s severity is dependent on conditions like the cause and extent of the brain damage. Once the cause is addressed, its primary treatment is speech and language therapy.

A person diagnosed with Aphasia relearns and practices language skills, learning other ways to communicate. Family members also participate in the process, helping the individual to communicate.

The most common symptoms include speaking in short or incomplete sentences or ones that don’t make sense. It includes substituting one word for another or one sound for another, speaking unrecognizable words, not understanding other people’s conversations, and writing sentences that don’t make sense.

Aphasia is a sign of a severe problem like stroke. An individual should see a doctor immediately if they face difficulty in speaking, have trouble understanding speech, cannot recall words, or encounter problems in reading or writing.

Brief about Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis looks on before throwing out the first pitch before the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies (Image via Kyle Ross/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis made his debut on the off-Broadway stage in the 1970s. He gained recognition for his appearance in the comedy series, Moonlighting, and has appeared in around 70 films.

The 67-year-old has played significant roles in films including Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, Tears of the Sun, Lucky Number Selvin, Surrogates, Rock the Kasbah, Motherless Brooklyn, and more.

He also had a career as a singer and released his debut album, The Return of Bruno, in 1987, followed by two more in 1989 and 2001. He has received several accolades, including a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two People’s Choice Awards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer