What happened to Alejandra Espinoza? Beauty queen hospitalized after reportedly suffering from paralysis due to a stroke

Alejandra Espinoza was recently hospitalized in Miami. Her fans and friends are currently concerned about her health.

Espinoza shared a video from her hospital room to her fans on Instagram. The beauty queen mentioned that she is happy knowing that her fans are praying and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Her husband, Anibal Marrero, has confirmed that the family is going through a turbulent time.

HOLA! USA @USAHOLA

The host of Nuestra Belleza Latina, from Univisión, revealed earlier this week that she been suffering an uncomfortable health problem for several weeks.

We wish her a full recovery ❤️‍🩹

#alejandraespinoza #NuestraBellezaLatina @AleespinozaTV is hospitalized 🏥 🚨The host of Nuestra Belleza Latina, from Univisión, revealed earlier this week that she been suffering an uncomfortable health problem for several weeks.We wish her a full recovery ❤️‍🩹 @AleespinozaTV is hospitalized 🏥 🚨

The host of Nuestra Belleza Latina, from Univisión, revealed earlier this week that she been suffering an uncomfortable health problem for several weeks.

We wish her a full recovery ❤️‍🩹

#alejandraespinoza #NuestraBellezaLatina

Health condition of Alejandra Espinoza

Alejandra Espinoza explained that she had to be taken to the hospital after movement in her face was suddenly impaired. She could not see and slowly lost vision in her right eye.

Her Instagram video was translated by The American Post, where she said that she was admitted to the hospital as a patient who suffered a stroke. She was first admitted as a paralysis patient, which was later denied, and her neurologist thought she might have been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

According to her, the doctors could not find anything concrete about what had happened to her.

Alejandra Espinoza attends the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Image via Getty Images)

In another update, 34-year-old Espinoza said that she was doing better and her test results were perfect.

Alejandra Espinoza’s husband, Anibal Marrero, confirmed through an Instagram post that his wife has been in the hospital for the last few days. He revealed that Espinoza’s major discomfort, for now, is that she is not with her son, Matteo.

Celebrities pray for Alejandra Espinoza’s health

Francisca Lachapel of Wake up America disclosed the information about Alejandra’s health condition to the public. The information came directly from the model’s husband, Anibal Marrero.

Before the news went viral, celebrities from Univision and other television stations prayed for Espinoza’s quick recovery.

Also Read

Born on March 27, 1987, Alejandra Espinoza is a well-known model and TV presenter and was the winner of Univision’s beauty contest and reality television show, Nuestra Belleza Latina, in 2007.

She hails from a family of ten children and shifted to San Ysidro, California with her family in 2001.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan