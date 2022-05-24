Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobi cast list: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christiansen and others star in sci-fi series

Star Wars fans, it's time to rejoice. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney's latest prequel spin-off to the acclaimed Star Wars series, will soon drop on the Disney+ streaming service. Taking place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the official Disney synopsis of the series is as follows:

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Who is part of the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally been officially announced, and much to the delight of Star Wars fans, it includes a few familiar faces along with new ones.

Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregor

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character, will be played by none other than Ewan McGregor. McGregor is a Scottish actor who studied acting alongside stalwarts like Daniel Craig. The first role that he landed was that of Private Mick Hopper in Dennis Potter's six-part Channel 4 series Lipstick on Your Collar (1993).

Since then, he has also played Alex Law in Shallow Grave (1994). His other features include The Pillow Book (1996) and Trainspotting (1996). However, McGregor is most famous for portraying Obi-Wan in the first three Star Wars episodes. He will reprise his role in the Disney+ series.

Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader played by Hayden Christiansen

After Skywalker's betrayal and his crossing over to the dark side, it will be interesting to see what Christiansen has in store for us.

Hayden is a Canadian actor who started his career at the young age of eight with a commercial for Pringles. By the time he was thirteen, he had starring roles in several dramatic television series. He caught his break with Higher Ground (2000), assaying the complex role of a teenager who was abused.

His other features include Trapped in a Purple Haze (2000), where he co-starred with his friend Jonathan Jackson, The Virgin Suicides (1999), and Life as a House (2001), which won him Breakthrough Performance of the Year and a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at both the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Christensen has gained a cult fan-follwing with his role as Anakin Skywalker in the prequels Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Reva played by Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram is an American actress who rose to fame for her role as Jolene in the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit (2020). She was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role.

Ingram has also appeared in Peter Hedges' ensemble drama The Same Storm, and as Lady Macduff in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth. She was recently cast in Michael Bay's Ambulance.

Others in the main cast include Grant Feely as Luke Skywalker, Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars. Catch Obi-Wan Kenobi in his titular series, releasing this May 27, 2022 on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Edited by Saman