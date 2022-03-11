Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer: 8 exciting Easter Eggs you missed

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars' next series, Obi-Wan Kenobi hit the internet yesterday and became an instant hit on the internet. Fans had long been awaiting more news, and they finally received a trailer.

The release date of the series is slated to be 25th May which falls on the same day, the first time fans saw Obi-Wan on the big screen on Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, 45 years ago.

The story is set a few years after the fall of the Jedi Order and the rise of the Galactic Empire under Darth Vader aka Obi-Wan's prodigy, Anakin Skywalker. The old Jedi can be seen on the planet Tattooine hiding in solace and looking after Luke and his family, but from a distance.

Moreover, there are exciting Easter Eggs that fans can easily spot if they have seen previous Star Wars shows, movies or animated properties. This article contains some of the Easter Eggs we spotted in the trailer.

8 Easter Eggs like the Inquisitors from Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer

1) Obi-Wan's intro theme from Episode IV

Right at the beginning of the trailer, fans can hear a distinctive music which is a chime. The chime is the same music that was played in the first Star Wars film when Obi-Wan first took off his hood and showed his face.

That theme, in particular, was played only during the appearance of the Old Jedi and was a great callback to the first moment that fans saw him.

2) Obi-Wan's riding an Eopie

In another scene from the trailer, Obi-Wan is riding an Eopie, the same creature he rode when he took Luke to his Uncle Owen in Tattooine right after his birth. This shows that he is still riding that creature throughout the Star Wars series and will purely rely on that to stay hidden amongst the locals and nomads.

3) Luke imitating his Father's podracing

Anakin Skywalker has been the greatest podracer in the galaxy ever since he was a kid. His son Luke is now seen being a podracer, wearing the same glasses that Anakin wore in his childhood. This tells Star Wars fans that Owen might have told Luke about his father being a great podracer and a pilot, and he dreams of doing the same.

4) The Inquisitors

Fans of Star Wars already know who these warriors were that were chosen by Emperor Palpatine. Inquisitors were given red lightsabers, particularly with a circular handle, so they could defeat and eliminate the remaining Jedi warriors across the galaxy.

Usually, their names contain Brother/Sister preceded by a number. But according to Entertainment Weekly, an inquisitor named Reva will be introduced who will play a key role in the series.

5) Han Solo's Blaster

Reva during her time in Tattooine is seen facing a familiar figure in the trailer where she is standing in a Mexican standoff situation. The person in front of her holds a blaster pistol very similar to Han Solo's.

This could mean that Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo might make an appearance as the Star Wars show is set around the same time as Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett before he gives Solo his blaster.

6) Return of Darth Vader

Everyone knows by now that Hayden Christensen is returning to the Star Wars series to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. The fortress and the throne shown where the Inquisitors are is Vader's base in Mustafar as it has been shown in Rogue One as well.

Moreover, towards the end of the trailer, fans could hear a very faint Vader's breathing voice over the title of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

7) Hidden Jedi Coverts

Based on several theories and the writings on the wall from the teaser, the former Jedi are hiding in the shadows and are looking for more padawans to reform and rebuild the Jedi order.

One such instance was seen by fans in the Star Wars canon video game Jedi Fallen Order where Cere makes Cal Kestis a Jedi Knight and explains how she and the rest of the Jedi are rebuilding the order.

8) Qui-Gon Force Ghost

Popular theories suggest that the first few lines when Obi-Wan talks about losing is with his master Qui Gon's force ghost. It makes sense as whenever a Jedi is stuck in serious trouble or needs to have faith in the force, usually the Force Ghost of their respective masters appears to give them hope and restore their faith.

Qui Gon making an appearance as a force ghost would elevate the level of the show and bring back old memories of the prequels to the Star Wars fan base.

As fans draw speculation from the trailer and images released by Entertainment Weekly, Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to be one of the biggest Disney+ Star Wars shows that might just unite both sides of the fanbase, which are represented by the original trilogy and prequel trilogy fans.

