Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 preview: Is this the end of the Path?

After four brilliant episodes, fans of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now waiting for the prolific show's return. The next episode will be the last one before the finale, and it may feature some very important developments.

The fourth episode ended things in an exciting cliffhanger, with the fate of the newly introduced "The Path" in jeopardy.

Titled Part V, the upcoming episode will drop on June 15, 2022. The penultimate episode will most likely see Reva (Moses Ingram) tracking down Obi-Wan's ship to the hideout of the Path, where Tala (Indira Varma) and the other rebels are stationed.

The latest episode also saw Obi-Wan gaining more control over his use of the force. This may be a key point in the upcoming episodes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5: What to expect

Fans of the original Star Wars universe already know how dramatic and twisted things can get in the story.

The upcoming two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will likely live up to the original trilogy's fame after successfully getting close to it in the previous two episodes.

The fifth episode will start with the already set cliffhanger of Reva putting a tracker on Obi-Wan's ship. The ending of the episode saw an angry Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) confront Reva, telling her that Obi-Wan's break-in was her last mistake. Reva, however, revealed that she let Obi-Wan go on purpose and that she put a tracker on his ship to track the location of the Path's hideout.

The events of Obi-Wan Kenobi are set 10 years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope (Part IV). Since the characters introduced as part of the Path are not present in the future timeline, there is a good chance that the Empire may catch up to them.

The entire premise of the Deborah Chow show is set around Princess Leia's (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) kidnapping and Anakin Skywalker's attempt to catch his old friend.

Anakin and Obi-Wan already met in combat once in the third episode. The newly christened Darth Vader easily beat Obi-Wan and left him to die. Thanks to Tala and her group, Obi-Wan was saved and managed to regain some of his former powers.

The upcoming episode or the finale may see another encounter between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan, perhaps a proper fight in this instance.

Reva's character and her use of the force is another big question that the show has raised. There seems to be much more of Reva than what meets the eye. The upcoming episode may also shed some light on that.

The finale of the show is set for June 22, 2022. It may finally explain how Obi-Wan managed to evade the events from this show and go on to live in hiding on the desert planet of Tatooine.

What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 drop on Disney+?

The penultimate episode will air on June 15, 2022. It will air at 3.00 PM EST in the US. It will air at 9.00 AM in France, 8.00 AM in the United Kingdom and 5.00 PM in Australia.

