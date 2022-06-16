''One of the greatest episodes of Star Wars'': Fans rave about episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi and praise director Deborah Chow

Episode five of Obi-Wan Kenobi aired on June 15, 2022, and was regarded as an instant classic by several fans and critics. Part V was full of memorable battle sequences, gorgeous visuals, and shocking twists that have set things up nicely for Part VI, which will premiere on June 22, 2022.

The fifth episode captured the imagination of fans in a way that perhaps no other Star Wars episode has. It has received widespread critical acclaim and now fans have taken to Twitter to rave about the eventful episode and praise the series' director Deborah Chow.

They went to thematic church. Some fights in the present are the battles we’ve ALWAYS been fighting. The back and forth of our relationships & our souls. Today’s #ObiWanKenobi episode was one of the greatest episodes of Star Wars TV ever produced. Deborah Chow is unstoppable.They went to thematic church. Some fights in the present are the battles we’ve ALWAYS been fighting. The back and forth of our relationships & our souls. Today’s #ObiWanKenobi episode was one of the greatest episodes of Star Wars TV ever produced. Deborah Chow is unstoppable. They went to thematic church. Some fights in the present are the battles we’ve ALWAYS been fighting. The back and forth of our relationships & our souls.

What are fans saying about the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest episode was noted for its several twists and turns as well as thrilling battle sequences, alongside emotional moments and backstories that added a lot more depth to the characters. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

ꋊiꊼ @_nikkopatoc Episode 5 of #ObiWanKenobi was easily one of the best episodes in all of Star Wars. This is Deborah Chow's masterpiece. Episode 5 of #ObiWanKenobi was easily one of the best episodes in all of Star Wars. This is Deborah Chow's masterpiece. https://t.co/ixo470oBJR

🌈🗡 abby 🗡🌈 @abbymcecilia how lucky are we to be alive for the deborah chow era of star wars how lucky are we to be alive for the deborah chow era of star wars

Austin @AustinPlanet The cinematography in #ObiWanKenobi Episode 5 is incredible. Deborah Chow is one of the best directors Star Wars has ever had. Her shots of #Kenobi and #Vader are awesome. The cinematography in #ObiWanKenobi Episode 5 is incredible. Deborah Chow is one of the best directors Star Wars has ever had. Her shots of #Kenobi and #Vader are awesome. https://t.co/l3tcZugrMQ

What did you think of episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi? WITHOUT SPOILERSWhat did you think of episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi? A thrilling, thematically rich and emotionally devastating ride from start to finish. Deborah Chow’s direction is on another level, and the cast delivers some insanely good performances. Moses and Ewan especially, who’s just stealing the show.Beyond excited for the finale!! twitter.com/wookofficial/s… A thrilling, thematically rich and emotionally devastating ride from start to finish. Deborah Chow’s direction is on another level, and the cast delivers some insanely good performances. Moses and Ewan especially, who’s just stealing the show. Beyond excited for the finale!! twitter.com/wookofficial/s…

Glass Gerry The Onion Junkie @thecanonjunkie I feel like anything I could say would be a spoiler. Deborah Chow and co have delivered something truly special. I want it to last forever, but I also want part VI now #ObiWanKenobi I feel like anything I could say would be a spoiler. Deborah Chow and co have delivered something truly special. I want it to last forever, but I also want part VI now #ObiWanKenobi

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel I TOLD Y’ALL #ObiWanKenobi WAS GOATED! That was by far the best episode. RETURN OF THE KING Hayden Christensen. Reva was just as interesting as I thought she’d be being linked to the past. VADER USING THE FORCE LIKE STARKILLER 🤯 The force is truly strong with Deborah Chow baby!! I TOLD Y’ALL #ObiWanKenobi WAS GOATED! That was by far the best episode. RETURN OF THE KING Hayden Christensen. Reva was just as interesting as I thought she’d be being linked to the past. VADER USING THE FORCE LIKE STARKILLER 🤯 The force is truly strong with Deborah Chow baby!! https://t.co/kWQVd9npXm

Jenmarie @acrossthestars I really, really hope that Deborah Chow continues to make Star Wars. I really, really hope that Deborah Chow continues to make Star Wars.

𝓐𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓷 𝓛𝓲𝓮𝓷 @alienlv1023 Tonight episode of Kenobi was something I’ve waited to see since I was a kid, and it made me feel like a kid all over again. Thank you Deborah chow. Thank you to this incredible show. And to see this name on the screen again almost had me in tears. Tonight episode of Kenobi was something I’ve waited to see since I was a kid, and it made me feel like a kid all over again. Thank you Deborah chow. Thank you to this incredible show. And to see this name on the screen again almost had me in tears. https://t.co/mFe443JwQ9

Evidently, fans are in love with the episode, with praise mostly directed towards the compelling plot-twists and visual aesthetics. Deborah Chow was lauded for her work, with many fans thanking her for an enthralling cinematic experience and calling it one of the greatest episodes of Stars Wars on television.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Episode 5: A synopsis

One of the biggest highlights of the episode was Reva's backstory. She has been plotting for a while to take the empire down from the inside. In the episode, it is revealed that Reva was a youngling who'd managed to survive Vader's attack. This gives a whole new dimension to her character and adds further context to her hatred for Darth Vader. In one of the most memorable sequences on television in recent years, Reva takes on Darth Vader but the battle ends in tragedy.

The episode was also noted for its strong writing, providing more depth to many other characters and their motivations. Fans can expect an epic clash between Darth Vader and Kenobi in the much-awaited finale.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Plot, cast and more

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, the series was released on May 27, 2022, to high praise from viewers and critics, who praised the show's thematic ambitions, visual aesthetics, and performances. The official synopsis of the show on Disney reads:

“Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

The miniseries is directed by Deborah Chow, who's known for her debut indie flick The High Cost of Living, and for her work in the first season of The Mandalorian, which received widespread critical acclaim. The series stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role, along with Rupert Friend, Sung Kang and Moses Ingram essaying pivotal roles.

