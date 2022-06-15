Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 review: A penultimate battle of ages

Obi-Wan Kenobi just aired its fifth episode on June 15, 2022, titled Part V, which takes the drama to a new level with lots of revelations, sacrifices and battle sequences. The Deborah Chow-directed episode hit all the right marks with its brilliant storyline and superb visual aesthetics.

Using a clever intercut between Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) practice fight with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and the Empire's present-day attack on the Path, the episode showcased a nuanced depiction of Darth Vader. It also subtly commented on his nature, which led to his fall from grace.

With plenty of things happening in the episode, read on for a detailed review of Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5 review: The many layers of sacrifice

One of the lingering themes in this brilliant fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was sacrifice. From Obi-Wan and Reva (Moses Ingram) to Tala (Indira Varma), all the characters showed a layer of never-before-seen complexity in this episode.

Beginning with the attack of the Empire on the Path, it did not take long for the episode to jump into a complex revelation that altered the entire story.

After speculation from fans for a long time, it turned out that Ingram's Reva had a lot more to say. She was slowly working on her own scheme and had also planned to take the empire down from the inside.

Reva's character appeared much more layered than she initially appeared. However, it turned out that she was one of the younglings who survived Anakin's attack. She vowed to take Darth Vader down and, hence, worked from the inside. Obi-Wan's shock after learning this resonated quite well with how the viewers must have felt at that point.

The attack on the Path is extremely well-orchestrated, with even little Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) playing her part in the fight. It was Tala who stood out in the fight, ending up in a sacrifice play and letting the others escape.

Tala's final moments were brilliant and seemed like the dramatic peak of this episode. However, the show proved to be even more brutal in the next part.

Another master-student fight

After leading on with flashbacks of Anakin and Obi-Wan fighting, this episode finally brought in a bout between Reva and Darth Vader, who share a similar relationship. This was Obi-Wan's plan, but Vader showed him and everyone yet again how advanced his mind works.

The plan did not work out, and Reva ended up suffering a tragic death. However, the fight sequence between them is not TV material. It is worth a big-screen blockbuster.

With brilliant colors, camera angles, sound design and choreography, this is one of the most intense we have seen of Vader in many iterations of the franchise.

The ending indicated that the next big fight would see Obi-Wan taking the battle to Darth Vader, who apparently learned something about Luke Skywalker, who is living peacefully in Tatooine.

The finale is set to air on June 22, 2022. Meanwhile, the latest episode has given viewers plenty of talking points before the next one airs.

The fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far