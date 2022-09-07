What time will Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return air on Disney+? Everything about the BTS documentary

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, an upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on Disney+ this Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 3:01 am ET as part of the much anticipated Disney+ Day.

However, one must be certain that A Jedi's Return is not another short film, bonus episode, or Season 2 announcement for the acclaimed series. Given that audiences have been expecting this documentary ever since the series wrapped in June, Disney+ is all set to drop the highly-anticipated documentary on its big day this fall.

As per Disney+, the official synopsis says:

"This special explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, as well as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow leads the cast and crew as they create new heroes and villains that live alongside new incarnations of beloved Star Wars characters, and an epic story that dramatically bridges the saga films."

This article will further discuss the upcoming Disney+ documentary ahead of its premiere.

Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return offers a look at never-before-seen footage

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return will provide an inside look at the groundbreaking technology that enticed Ewan McGregor to don the legendary Jedi robes once again in the series that premiered earlier this year.

Lucasfilm and Disney collaborated to create the much-awaited documentary to reveal what transpuired behind the curtains during the production of the highly praised six-episode series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which depicts the resurrection of the Jedi Knight 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

As seen in the official trailer, the interesting and informative documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club comprises of never-before-seen BTS clips and exclusive interviews with actors Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), alongside director and showrunner Deborah Chow, as they discuss the production process.

The concluding part of the trailer also shows Vivien Lyra Blair (Princess Leia Organa), the young and charismatic star, in silhouette, indicating the possibility that she will likely make an appearance in the documentary.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return offers a glimpse of the cutting-edge technology

In addition to the exclusive interviews with the show's cast and creators, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return on Disney+ will offer a breakdown of the VFX employed in the production of the series, including The Volume, a ground-breaking VFX system utilized in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other Star Wars shows.

Outer space or any planet in the expanded Star Wars universe can effectively be projected onto the screens while the actors act directly in front of them. This eliminates the requirement for blue/green screen and extravagant site shooting.

When the episode first aired, Ewan McGregor hailed the technology as a "game changer," citing his annoyance with the difficulty of performing in sequences when more components are added. McGregor reportedly commented on the innovation of technology during a conference, saying,

"It was just such a game changer. The experience of the first three, especially Episode II and III was so much blue screen and green screen. It was very hard to make something believable when there’s nothing there."

He added,

"Here we were in this amazing set where if you’re shooting in the desert, everywhere you look is the desert, and if you’re flying through space, the stars are flying past you, it’s so cool."

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return premieres on Disney+ this Septmber 8, 2022.

