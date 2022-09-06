What is coming to Disney+ on Disney+ Day 2022? List of releases explored

It's time for Disney and Marvel fans to gear up for the second annual Disney+ Day, a grand event celebrating the brand and all its subsidiaries. The day is scheduled to take place on the network's streaming platform on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Among the top-billed releases are Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio, She-Hulk, and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. That apart, many shows will also be making their debut on the same day, one among them being the Argentinian mystery series Tierra Incógnita, which will start airing on September 8, 2022.

There will also be multiple other events, announcements, and promotions.

What is Disney+ Day and what to expect from it?

Disney+ Day is dedicated to celebrating all brands of the network. Besides staple shows like Loki, The Mandalorian, and She-Hulk, new shows and films such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Frozen, and Frozen 2 sing-alongs will also be a part of the anticipated event.

Disney+ @disneyplusza #DisneyPlusDay is coming! You'll love the new and exclusive premieres streaming on 8 September, including MIKE, Pinocchio, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. #DisneyPlusDay is coming! You'll love the new and exclusive premieres streaming on 8 September, including MIKE, Pinocchio, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. https://t.co/M7BRWAxUE4

So far, the following has been confirmed for Disney+ Day 2022:

1) Thor: Love and Thunder

2) Pinocchio

3) Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

4) Cars on the Road

5) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episode coinciding with the celebration)

6) Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

7) Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

8) Remembering

9) Welcome to the Club (a Simpson's short film)

10) Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances

11) Tierra Incógnita

12) Growing Up

13) Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Apart from the shows and films, many deals and promotions around the franchise will also be up for grabs. For instance, the Disney theme parks will have Disney+-inspired photo ops, meet-and-greets, and many more events.

AMC theaters will also hold surprise screenings of fan-favorite Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel films. Tickets for these screenings have been out since September 1, 2022.

A closer look at some of the releases

One of the most intriguing releases lined up for September 8 is Cars on the Road, a sequel series to the original Cars trilogy, which will feature most of the original cast and crew. The trailer for the show was released a couple of weeks back and it shows how the series is starkly similar to the original Cars franchise.

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will return to reprise their original roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater, respectively.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent Marvel film, is also among the highly anticipated releases scheduled for the day, especially for those who missed it in theaters. A surprise screening in one of the AMC theaters may also open up for lucky viewers.

Thor: Love and Thunder will also be available in IMAX Enhanced on the streaming service for no additional cost.

Disney D23 @DisneyD23 ) when you visit the Walt Disney Archives “Step in Time”exhibit at Get the best of both worlds and see iconic costumes & props (like the Disney Channel wand) when you visit the Walt Disney Archives “Step in Time”exhibit at #D23Expo2022 Get the best of both worlds and see iconic costumes & props (like the Disney Channel wand 😱) when you visit the Walt Disney Archives “Step in Time”exhibit at #D23Expo2022! https://t.co/1YRpXXEl9C

Disney+ Day will also kickstart the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event that takes place in Anaheim, California. This event will run from September 9, 2022, to September 11, 2022.

Don't miss out on all the new shows and films arriving on Disney+ this Thursday, September 8, 2022.

