Song Joong-ki shines in yet another anti-hero role in new teaser for JTBC's Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki is back with yet another anti-hero role in JTBC's new reincarnation drama Reborn Rich. On October 14, JTBC dropped a teaser for Reborn Rich starring Song Joong-ki, Shin Hyun-been, and Lee Sung-min as the main cast members.

Song Joong-ki's new drama, Reborn Rich, explores the themes of reincarnation and revenge. Based on the web novel, the fantasy-retribution saga is set in the 80s and centers around a chaebol family's secretary, Yoon Hyun-woo, and his desire for revenge against the family he works for.

The secretary's desire for revenge brings him back to life in the next birth, and he takes birth in the same family as their youngest son and vows to avenge those who caused him pain in his previous life.

The teaser also questions the protagonist's motives:

“Is bring reborn a blessing or a yet another nightmare?”

Song Joong-ki has ulterior motives as the youngest son of an elite family in Reborn Rich

藁 @shajipuragi this is not a drill actor song joongki is back!!! #RebornRich this is not a drill actor song joongki is back!!! #RebornRich https://t.co/PeYml2g4Tz

Song Joong-ki plays Yoon Hyun-woo, the faithful secretary of the elite Sunyang Group family, who dies after being pushed under the bus. Before his death, he was also blamed for the company's embezzlement.

Struck by betrayal, he is reborn as the youngest son of the family, Jin Do-joon, and vows to avenge those who wrong him. He has ulterior motives to destroy the Sunyang Group for attacking him.

The drama is penned by writer duo Kim Tae-hee (not to be confused with the actress of the same name) and new writer Jang Eun-jae. Kim Tae-hee has previously written Designated Survivor: 60 Days and Sungkyunkwan Scandal.

Fans are excited to see Song Joong-ki play an anti-hero again in his career and have taken to social media to share their views.

A fan pens down their thoughts excitedly:

"This is not a drill, Song Joong-ki is back!"

The teaser creates a tense atmosphere where every cast member soliloquizes what their innermost thoughts are.

Veteran actor Lee Sung-min will be portraying Jin Yang-chul, the head of Sunyang Group. He has spent most of his life in harsh poverty, and to turn his fortune around, he has worked hard to climb up the ranks of the social ladder. This has made him ruthlessly ambitious and fiercely competitive, with only one goal: to further his riches.

Hospital Playlist fame Shin Hyun-been will take on the role of anti-corruption investigation prosecutor Seo Min-young, who belongs to a reputed family of lawyers.

She can be termed a nemesis of the Sunyang Group, who has been touted to play a major role in outing their evil deeds to the world. Unsurprisingly, she has earned the title of "Sunyang Group's grim reaper."

Song Joong-ki's upcoming drama teases dramatic poster

Kdrama Fever @adyppp Vincenzo is back...



Title : Chaebol Family's Youngest Son/Reborn Rich Vincenzo is back... Title : Chaebol Family's Youngest Son/Reborn Rich https://t.co/pRpsEmr7xJ

Song Joong-ki's upcoming drama teases a dramatic group poster that features all 14 members of the Sunyang family.

In the poster, all the members of the family, spanning many generations, are seated together, but one person is shaded differently in the poster. It is Jin Do-joon, the family's youngest son, who is the reincarnation of their secretary Yoon Hyun-woo.

The text below the poster reads:

“Reborn as the bloodline of the family that killed me,” stimulate the curiosity of viewers.”

Reborn Rich will premiere on November 18 at 10.30 pm KST on JTBC.

