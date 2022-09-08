"Indeed a Vincenzo-Little Women crossover": Fans excited over Song Joong-ki’s cameo

In the second episode of Little Women, a surprise cameo shocked the audience. Actor Song Joong-ki appeared in one scene with actor Kim Go-eun, who visited a luxury shoe store for a clue. She is looking for a man who gifted her friend and ex-colleague, Hwa-young, a luxury gift. Following Hwa-young's death, Kim Go-eun, who plays the role of In-joo in the show, is compelled to look into the circumstances surrounding it.

In an attempt to figure out if her only friend in the office died by suicide, In-joo chances upon a massive controversy. Initially, it seemed as if a simple embezzling of slush funds had turned awry. However, layers of the show have now been revealed, and it hints at a more prominent force at play. For this very reason, the scene featuring Song Joong-ki is essential.

Here's why Song Joong-ki's cameo as Park Joo-hyeong in Little Women is special

The cameo of actor Song Joong-ki is special as it calls back to the actor's role in another hit tvN K-drama, Vincenzo. In this show, the actor plays the role of a Korean orphan who is adopted and then brought up by a mafia king in Italy. He grows up to be a consigliere who returns to Korea after his father's death. He takes on a corporate mogul in Korea to aid himself and a lawyer that he befriends.

The chase, mystery, and chemistry between the show's male and female lead characters captured the audience's attention. Song Joong-ki's charisma as mafia lead Vincenzo Cassano became a fan favorite in no time. Vincenzo is the name that Song Joong-ki's character is given by his adopted father. It is later in the show that the audience learns of the birth name of his character, and that is Park Joo-hyeong.

Fans react to Song Joong-ki's cameo in Little Women

Fans of Vincenzo seem to enjoy Little Women as much as the excitement surrounding the cameo. Twitter, for one, was one of the sites where fans shared screenshots, and their thoughts about the cameo, among other sentiments. The fact that the actor appeared as Park Joo-hyeong was noticed by a fan after zooming in on the name tag that the character dons in the scene.

AnissRyosuke @anishariah



Song Joongki



#KimGoEun #LittleWomen Oh In-Ju was married & divorced bcoz her ex was a good looking con-artis!??Song Joongki Oh In-Ju was married & divorced bcoz her ex was a good looking con-artis!??Song Joongki 👀😅😅#KimGoEun #LittleWomen https://t.co/VHQwjPjKdm

Spri_ 💜⁷ @Spri_16 @kdramatreats Is he trying to come back here as vincenzo or is he looking to recruit someone for squid game 2? @kdramatreats Is he trying to come back here as vincenzo or is he looking to recruit someone for squid game 2? 😭😭

daria @chavincenzo EVERY KDRAMA BETTER STOP REMINDING ME OF VINCENZO EVERY FCKING TIME #LittleWomenEp2 EVERY KDRAMA BETTER STOP REMINDING ME OF VINCENZO EVERY FCKING TIME #LittleWomenEp2 https://t.co/WXILrnTkYd

Some of them wondered if this character was indeed In-joo's ex-husband. During the episode, it was revealed that In-joo divorced a man she was conned by. She believed that she was married to a rich man who could save her from poverty and the debt left behind by her father. Instead, she was trapped by a con man. Could Park Joo-hyeong be that character? Of course, the scene itself hinted at no such connection. It was entirely the fanbase's wild imagination.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das