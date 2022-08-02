First Look: Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo’s upcoming tvN drama Little Women confirms premiere date 

Come September, the talented trio of Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo will brace the screens in the upcoming tvN drama Little Women.

tvN not only released a sparkling new poster featuring the three main protagonists, but also confirmed the premiere date for the drama which is scheduled to be released almost a month from now, on September 3 at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) on tvN and streaming platform TVing.

🐳 @kdramatreats THE OH SISTERS OF LITTLE WOMEN KOREA THE OH SISTERS OF LITTLE WOMEN KOREA 💛 https://t.co/b0XAe2tkNI

Little Women is about three sisters, played by Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo, who share a close bond despite growing up in poverty. The show is based on the eponymous novel.

The drama follows the exciting story of the sisters as they get embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

In the first look released, the three protagonists, Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo, are captured from a top angle in a dimly lit room as they seem to be hiding against a dark background in an area below a railing.

While Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo have their eyes fixed on something else, Kim Go-eun is making direct eye contact with the camera. The chandelier hanging above them illuminates their faces as if symbolizing that they belong to the lowest status in society.

The text on the poster of Little Women reads:

“From the lowest, darkest place to the highest, brightest place”.

Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo land themselves in a coup in the upcoming drama Little Women

Kim Go-eun plays the oldest sister, Oh In-joo, who desires to protect her family with money. Growing up in extreme poverty, her only dream was to live as comfortably as other middle-class people, but a major incident completely shook her life.

Nam Ji-hyun plays the role of the middle sister Oh In-kyung, a news reporter who is extremely righteous and doesn’t want to cower down in front of money and power. However, when a mysterious case from her early reporting days returns, she starts digging for the truth.

🐳 @kdramatreats Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Jihu acting

written by 'The Handmaiden' Jeong Seo-Gyeong

directed by 'Vincenzo' Kim Hee Won PD



I SAY WOMEN SUPREMACY IN twitter.com/CJnDrama/statu… tvN drama @CJnDrama 김고은X남지현X박지후 연기

'아가씨' 정서경 작가 스토리

'빈센조' 김희원 감독 연출



"가장 낮고 어두운 곳에서 가장 높고 밝은 곳으로"

각기 다른 시선, 감춰진 자매들의 속마음은?!🤔

Finally, Park Ji-hoo transforms into Oh In-hye, the maknae (youngest) who is grateful and slightly guilty because her older sisters adore her, and she feels the need to return their favor. Although she has never even used decent art supplies due to their family’s poor financial situation, her natural talents helped her enter a prestigious high school to study art.

mmmalson @clockrrrr one off the ‘never thought would’ve finished bucket list’, act in a kdrama.



Catch ‘Little Women’ on Netflix, premieres on September one off the ‘never thought would’ve finished bucket list’, act in a kdrama. Catch ‘Little Women’ on Netflix, premieres on September https://t.co/XGnLdimsJa

The production team revealed that Little Women is about ordinary people creating extraordinary stories and the trials and tribulations of its three protagonists - Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo.

“As soon as the three sisters in the lowest and darkest place try to enter the highest and brightest place, the solid world system begins to shake. The story beyond imagination that ordinary but extraordinary people will create will be exciting. Please look forward to the synergy of Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hu who will depict completely different charms.”

What is the Little Women star-cast up to?

Lisa @TEINEKIM



Let this drama ignite the fire in many other women in the SK film industry twitter.com/ggonebot/statu… ْ @ggonebot the WOMEN behind

LITTLE WOMEN KR (2022) the WOMEN behind LITTLE WOMEN KR (2022) https://t.co/TEUzyZQSr7 Although #LittleWomenKR is inspired by The 2019 American hit ‘Little Women’, I’m excited to see how Jung Seo-Kyoung & Kim Hee-Won is going to incorporate their KDrama touch and spin on it.Let this drama ignite the fire in many other women in the SK film industry #KimGoEun Although #LittleWomenKR is inspired by The 2019 American hit ‘Little Women’, I’m excited to see how Jung Seo-Kyoung & Kim Hee-Won is going to incorporate their KDrama touch and spin on it. Let this drama ignite the fire in many other women in the SK film industry #KimGoEun twitter.com/ggonebot/statu…

The Little Women star cast have acted in some exciting dramas in recent times.

Kim Go-eun recently concluded the second season of tvN’s romantic-comedy drama, Yumi’s Cells with her playing the titular role of Yumi. She was paired opposite GOT7’s Jinyoung who played Yoo Babi in the drama.

In the recently concluded first edition of the first-ever Blue Dragon Series Awards, Kim Go-eun bagged the award for Best Actress for Yumi’s Cells.

Nam Ji-hyun last starred in the TVing drama The Witch’s Diner and one-act drama, Drama Festa - Off Route.

Finally, rookie actor Park Ji-hoo earned worldwide recognition through Netflix’s zombie thriller drama All of us are Dead featuring a young and upcoming cast. She will star in the upcoming Korean film Concrete Utopia.

Little Women will consist of 12 episodes and will air on September 3 at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) on tvN, Netflix and TVing.

