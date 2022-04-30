×
Uhm Ki-joon joins Little Women cast featuring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu

Uhm Ki-joon was confirmed to star in tvN's Little Women (Image via SBS Now/YouTube)
Afreen Khan
Modified Apr 30, 2022 09:37 AM IST
News

The Little Women cast has gained one more seasoned actor, as Penthouse star Uhm Ki-joon is the newest addition to tvN’s upcoming thriller. The series has already selected its trio of female leads.

Yumi’s Cells’ Kim Go-eun, Suspicious Partner’s Nam Ji-hyun, and All of Us are Dead’s Park Ji-hu were confirmed to be playing the role of sisters in the drama.

The Little Women cast also includes Squid Game’s superstar Wi Ha-joon. The drama will be directed by Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown director Kim Hee-won, while Jung Seo-kyung of Mother fame has written the screenplay of the thriller.

The Penthouse’s Uhm Ki-joon joins Little Women cast

DESERVED. TOTALLY DESERVED! Everyone hates him in Penthouse😂 Uhm Ki Joon for Top Excellence (Mid-length drama) #Penthouse #SBSDramaAwards2020 https://t.co/2esvEOnyMb

On April 29, Uhm Ki-joon’s agency, Your Entertainment, announced that the actor was confirmed to feature in tvN’s new thriller, Little Women. The 46-year-old will play the role of Park Jae-sang, an amateur politician who is secretly involved in an accident that impacts the three sisters’ lives.

Uhm Ki-joon’s character will play a vital role in the thriller and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats by creating more tension.

The three female leads in Little Women, Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu, will essay the roles of Oh In-joo, Oh In-kyung, and Oh In-hye, respectively.

spotted kim goeun and nam jihyun, little women casts’ on park jihu’s igstory🥰❤️ cant wait!!!! https://t.co/9HmXqq2BZ4

As the eldest, In-joo knows the value of money and wants to do her best to protect her financially struggling family. The middle child, In-kyung, strives only to do what’s right and refuses to bow down to money. In-hye is the youngest child who is often worried and overwhelmed by her sisters’ love for her.

Wi Ha-joon also joined the Little Women cast in January. The Bad and Crazy star will play Choi Do-il, a consultant who graduated from a prestigious university in the United Kingdom. His charms will include his sophisticated personality and a sharp sense of judgment.

Wi Hajoon is confirmed for #LittleWomen along with Kim Goeun, Nam jihyun and Park Jihu https://t.co/K5w5TIXz0i

Uhm Ki-joon’s previous body of award-winning work includes the 2008 drama World Within, the 2011 drama Scent of a Woman, the 2017 drama Innocent Defendant, and the 2018 drama Heart Surgeons.

The star rose to superstardom with the makjang (exaggerated, over-the-top concept) drama The Penthouse: War in Life.

The Seoul native even has a cameo in Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung’s Shooting Stars.

Meanwhile, the main Little Women cast selection seems to have been completed. There has been no word on the estimated production start date yet.

