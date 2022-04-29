K-drama Shooting Stars draws major flak from viewers in just two episodes

Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung’s Shooting Stars, aka Sh**ting Stars, are in troubled waters as the show received extreme criticism for the first two episodes. The anticipated drama premiered on April 22 but has attracted major flak for showcasing two sensitive scenes.

One scene was termed racist and had a ’white savior complex,' while the other was a s*xual assault played for laughs.

Many viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the drama’s narrative. Some even stated that they had lost interest in the series after the first two episodes.

Kim Young-dae’s Shooting Stars under hot waters as fans criticize the show

Shooting Stars was released under much anticipation of seeing The Penthouse’s Kim Young-dae return to screen. The actor’s introduction as Gong Tae-sung, a stubborn celebrity, and Lee Sung-kyung as Oh Han-byeol, an equally stubborn PR head of the company the actor is under, elicited a positive response from the trailers.

While fans waited to see the never-seen-before pair on Shooting Stars, with high expectations, the show soon became the target of criticism. One of the scenes receiving flak is stereotyping Africa as a backward continent still not having accessible water or electricity.

During the characters’ introduction in the first episode, Han-byeol tells a spokesperson on the phone that Tae-sung might be “working hard digging a well” as he’s volunteering in Africa.

Twitter user @EmmanuelleMare2 even observed that, in episode two, Tae-sung stereotyped the continent by saying that he took basic necessities for granted.

LeJournal_Curioso @EmmanuelleMare2

Why are they doubling down the 'Africa' very bad narration on the 2nd episode with that press conf. Gong Tae Seong really said he took for granted having clean water, food and clothing but he learned that it wasn't the case going to 'Africa'. Why are they doubling down the 'Africa' very bad narration on the 2nd episode with that press conf. Gong Tae Seong really said he took for granted having clean water, food and clothing but he learned that it wasn't the case going to 'Africa'. #ShootingStars #ShootingStars Ep2 🧵Why are they doubling down the 'Africa' very bad narration on the 2nd episode with that press conf. Gong Tae Seong really said he took for granted having clean water, food and clothing but he learned that it wasn't the case going to 'Africa'. #ShootingStars #ShootingStarsEp2

LeJournal_Curioso @EmmanuelleMare2 It seems like writers and PDs of #ShootingStars really forgot that 30 to 50 years ago Korea wasn't thriving. GTS just needed a good History book about his own country to know that clean water, food, and clothing weren't guaranteed even in his own land. #ShootingStars Ep2 It seems like writers and PDs of #ShootingStars really forgot that 30 to 50 years ago Korea wasn't thriving. GTS just needed a good History book about his own country to know that clean water, food, and clothing weren't guaranteed even in his own land. #ShootingStarsEp2

The team even used Lion King’s music as background music to show scenes from Africa, perpetuating the racist African stereotype further. Moreover, viewers believed that Africa was perceived as a monolith.

Azalor 🇳🇬 @whereismyjohhny

Did they really have to use that song?



Where did they even get the "Africans" from??

#Shootingstars What is this??Did they really have to use that song?Where did they even get the "Africans" from?? #Shootingstars Ep1 What is this?? 😂Did they really have to use that song? Where did they even get the "Africans" from?? #Shootingstars #ShootingstarsEp1 https://t.co/kXPnq5Uzn7

Rebekkah @_Rebekkaahh_

Africa is a CONTINENT and not a country.

And the Lion King’s song ?? THAT’S A BIG NO.

And the « white saviour » who comes to bring water. STOP DOING IT !! there‘s water in Africa.

That was shocking !



#ShootingStars

Ep1 The depiction of Africa was sooo offensive.Africa is a CONTINENT and not a country.And the Lion King’s song ?? THAT’S A BIG NO.And the « white saviour » who comes to bring water. STOP DOING IT !! there‘s water in Africa.That was shocking ! #ShootingStars Ep1 The depiction of Africa was sooo offensive.Africa is a CONTINENT and not a country.And the Lion King’s song ?? THAT’S A BIG NO.And the « white saviour » who comes to bring water. STOP DOING IT !! there‘s water in Africa.That was shocking !#ShootingStars#ShootingStarsEp1 https://t.co/ASbRxq3SQC

The second criticism fans raised was a scene where a s*xual assault is played off for laughs. In the scene, Han-byeol is in a restroom and looks scared as Tae-sung tries to open his jeans to prove to her that he’s not “sterile.” The misunderstanding occurs when a typing error in a report says that he’s a e**uch.

Viewers believed that the scene was not necessary for the plot. Some even stated that a man removing his pants in front of a woman without her consent and forcefully was a potential s*xual assault scene. However, in the drama, nothing happens as other people drag him away before he does the deed.

jay @tensorfied_ wtf is going on in #shootingstars first they stereotyped the entirety of africa and now this… LIKE HOW IS THIS EVEN REMOTELY FUNNY wtf is going on in #shootingstars first they stereotyped the entirety of africa and now this… LIKE HOW IS THIS EVEN REMOTELY FUNNY https://t.co/DdvCFFKqXY

Many viewers have expressed their disappointment and have stated that they will not be tuning in to the show.

s ⭐️ @diIfsIover the first ep of shooting stars and they really played the lion king music and stereotypes about Africa, and the savior complex……. yeah this is a skip kdrama for me the first ep of shooting stars and they really played the lion king music and stereotypes about Africa, and the savior complex……. yeah this is a skip kdrama for me https://t.co/So1RQrRWk2

∞Jos⁷ @jos_purple I started watching The shooting stars and i lost it when they put the lion king ost to represent « Africa » I started watching The shooting stars and i lost it when they put the lion king ost to represent « Africa »😒

Meanwhile, a viewer noticed that Shooting Stars changed the Lion King's background music. However, there has yet to be an official statement regarding the criticisms from the Shooting Stars team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul