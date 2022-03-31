Lee Sung-kyung is excited to reveal “hidden side of the entertainment industry’ with Shooting Stars

Lee Sung Kyung is set to return as Oh Han-byul in tvN’s Shooting Stars after a successful run with shows like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Dr. Romantic 2. The series will see the story of Han-byul, the PR team leader of an entertainment agency, and Kim Young-dae’s Gong Tae-sung, a superstar who has signed on to the agency.

Among the public, Tae-sung is known for his affable nature and politeness. But when he is away from the public eye, his real side comes out — of a hot-tempered and rude young man.

The series will bring to light how media agencies and PR teams deal with the chaos created carelessly by such stars — the reality of the entertainment industry that Lee Sung-kyung is excited to share with the viewers.

Lee Sung-kyung wants to tap into viewers’ curiosity about the entertainment industry with Shooting Stars

In a recent interview with Elle, the actress revealed that she is really pumped about showcasing to viewers the behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry. She said,

“Although it’s very familiar to me, many people are still curious about the hidden side of the entertainment industry, and there’s a joy in being able to show them that side. As an actor, that aspect of the drama is both fun and refreshing.”

Lee Sung-kyung’s character is someone who is elegant and poised as well as very responsible as she helms many departments within the agency, and Tae-sung is her exact opposite and will initially infuriate her character. Even so, the duo will slowly but surely give in to the sparks of love between them.

The two co-stars only have words of praise for each other

Lee Sung-kyung spoke about her experience of working in Shooting Stars alongside Kim Young-dae and shared how her co-star is apt at maintaining a light atmosphere on set with his impeccable sense of humor.

Meanwhile, during the filming of the series, Young Dae discovered that Sung-kyung is just like her titular character from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

He expressed,

“Just like Bok Joo, [Lee Sung Kyung] is down-to-earth, cheerful, and easygoing in real life. She’s particularly good at taking care of other people. There’s a lot to respect and admire about her.”

Shooting Stars is currently scheduled to debut on tvN on April 22, with weekly episodes on Fridays and Saturdays.

Edited by Sabika