BIBI joins Vincenzo's Song Joong-ki in upcoming noir movie

Kim Hyung-seo, better known as BIBI, is planning her next project, following the release of her single Animal Farm. The South Korean singer-songwriter has been signed opposite Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki for a noir drama film.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Korean media outlets shared that BIBI had been roped in for an upcoming noir film, Hwaran (Korean translation), alongside Song Joong-ki. Following the announcement, Megabox Plus M, Hwaran's distributor, confirmed that the K-pop singer will appear in the upcoming project.

Besides Song and BIBI, Hong Xa Bin of Tune In For Love (2019) will also be seen in the leading role in the film. Hong has previously been praised for his impeccable performances in short films like On Leave and Save Me.

Song Joong-ki is a renowned K-drama actor with multiple hits under his name. His filmography includes Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, The Innocent Man and more.

Hwaran is a noir thriller film about various characters who are forced to make risky decisions in order to escape their hellish real lives.

According to The Korea Herald, Song Joong-ki will play an underworld boss named Chi-gun while Hong Xa Bin will play the film's protagonist, Yun-kyu and BIBI will play his sister, Ha-yan.

Sog Joong-ki said the following in a statement about joining the film:

“I am glad to be part of the Hwaran project, and I also have mixed feelings about this new film as it is a challenge for me. I am excited to be at the filming site with passionate actors and director.”

The film will be directed by Kim Chang-hoon. According to Megabox Plus M, filming began on September 13 at a location in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

🍃 @joongkiwings Looks promising.



Song Joong Ki is so handsome even if he's tanned probably because of his love for golf hahaha 🫰🏻 Wahhhh script reading for Hwaran and he will be the antagonist?Looks promising.

Fans of the singer are ecstatic about her new project, especially since she had to drop out of Netflix's Sweet Home season 2 due to scheduling conflicts.

BIBI is currently busy prepping for the release of her debut studio album, Lowlife: Princess: Noir, which is scheduled to release sometime next month. She also released the pre-release track Animal Farm, today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on her birthday.

lucy @seocochip animal farm is an actual work of art, bibi is stunning

The Weekend singer's new film and debut album are a pleasant surprise for her fans. The Maybe If singer made her acting debut last year with a horror feature called, Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. Undoubtedly, the 24-year-old singer proved her talent range with the movie and Hwaran will be another successful addition to her credit list.

