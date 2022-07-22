BIBI updates fans after her emotional breakdown on IG live goes viral

23-year-old singer-songwriter BIBI cleared up misunderstandings after a clip of her breaking down in tears on a recent Instagram live went viral. During a live stream on July 21, the singer shared that she wasn’t able to take off her makeup to take a nap, hadn’t slept properly in days, couldn’t reach her manager to ask for a break, and ultimately broke down.
The video elicited a strong response from concerned fans who criticized the artist’s company, Feel Ghood Music.
Seeing the reaction, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter hosted another live stream and mentioned that she was not being forced by the company to do anything. She said she wanted to do the best for her album, which led her to work non-stop and eventually cry out in frustration.
“First of all, I wanna say this, I am a creator and I am (a) producer of my album. What I want to say is, I worked my a** off because I wanted to make my album so good, nobody told me to work hard. For real. It’s (all) me."
Fans breathed a sigh of relief after BIBI’s update, though some doubts still sprung up. A few fans believed that she was asked to give out clarification and would not breakdown that strongly if she were only being dramatic.
Meanwhile, they were also mindful of her reputation and attempted to take down the clips from online platforms.
BIBI, a soloist who enjoys loyal popularity with hits such as The Weekend and Best Lover, recently broke down on live stream due to extreme frustration. The 23-year-old said that she was “f**king done,” “exhausted,” and wished not to be a singer or an artist anymore.
The revelations brought a chunk of fans together who trended #BIBIDESERVESBETTER on Twitter. However, the 23-year-old R&B singer did not expect a strong reaction. She hosted another live stream on Instagram and apologized to fans for being “too dramatic.” She also shared that she was surprised to find people concerned about her.
“I just woke up and I was just looking up my name on Twitter and got so shooked because everybody was so concerned about me. I’m so sorry that I made you worried. Oh my god, I’m so sorry that I got too dramatic yesterday. I just saw my face and I saw me crying and I was too tired and, like, I’m so sorry that I made you concerned. (sic)”
Trending on Twitter made the Best Lover Artist realize how influential she was and how loyal her fans were. She informed them that she slept and ate well too, easing their concerns.
“I slept well, I ate well and I didn’t know I’m this powerful and I didn’t know that everybody’s watching me.”
BIBI also made sure that the agency, Feel Ghood Music, would not suffer continuous attacks. She shared that the agency is taking care of her health and asked fans not to blame them.
"Everybody's taking care of my health, and mental health. They're helping so much. they give me unconditional love. They are the best. please, please stop blaming."
Fans were relieved to learn that the Best Lover singer was all well. They left supportive comments on her social media accounts advising her to prioritise her health.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, BIBI shared that she will be releasing her first full-length album later this year. It will have multiple things for fans, from stories to webtoons and even films.