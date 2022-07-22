BIBI updates fans after her emotional breakdown on IG live goes viral

23-year-old singer-songwriter BIBI cleared up misunderstandings after a clip of her breaking down in tears on a recent Instagram live went viral. During a live stream on July 21, the singer shared that she wasn’t able to take off her makeup to take a nap, hadn’t slept properly in days, couldn’t reach her manager to ask for a break, and ultimately broke down.

The video elicited a strong response from concerned fans who criticized the artist’s company, Feel Ghood Music.

Seeing the reaction, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter hosted another live stream and mentioned that she was not being forced by the company to do anything. She said she wanted to do the best for her album, which led her to work non-stop and eventually cry out in frustration.

“First of all, I wanna say this, I am a creator and I am (a) producer of my album. What I want to say is, I worked my a** off because I wanted to make my album so good, nobody told me to work hard. For real. It’s (all) me."

jay 🥡 @krnbhhours

- she is not being overworked by feelghood

- the way she acted yesterday was misunderstood and abit dramatic

- she is working on her new album

- she loves her fans and the people she is surrounded/working with summary of BIBI’s live rn after her live yesterday got attention:- she is not being overworked by feelghood- the way she acted yesterday was misunderstood and abit dramatic- she is working on her new album- she loves her fans and the people she is surrounded/working with summary of BIBI’s live rn after her live yesterday got attention: - she is not being overworked by feelghood- the way she acted yesterday was misunderstood and abit dramatic- she is working on her new album- she loves her fans and the people she is surrounded/working with ♥️ https://t.co/EnlQiGQtBL

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after BIBI’s update, though some doubts still sprung up. A few fans believed that she was asked to give out clarification and would not breakdown that strongly if she were only being dramatic.

gabi⛰ @skzgabii @Softheorbit I feel they forced her to say that.. but hmm who knows @Softheorbit I feel they forced her to say that.. but hmm who knows

Pebi🌹D-68 @bebeloooooot nakedbibi @nakedbibi i am okay for reallll im am the boss im the one who give no shit!!!! don't hurt my people and my familly ill be mad if you keep blaming!!!!! i am okay for reallll im am the boss im the one who give no shit!!!! don't hurt my people and my familly ill be mad if you keep blaming!!!!! U sure ur not forced to say this? twitter.com/nakedbibi/stat… U sure ur not forced to say this? twitter.com/nakedbibi/stat…

⋆als ✿ missing eric @jcmhugs nakedbibi @nakedbibi i am okay for reallll im am the boss im the one who give no shit!!!! don't hurt my people and my familly ill be mad if you keep blaming!!!!! i am okay for reallll im am the boss im the one who give no shit!!!! don't hurt my people and my familly ill be mad if you keep blaming!!!!! i hope she’s taking care of her mental health, its what matters the most. i really do also hope that this is genuine twitter.com/nakedbibi/stat… i hope she’s taking care of her mental health, its what matters the most. i really do also hope that this is genuine twitter.com/nakedbibi/stat…

Meanwhile, they were also mindful of her reputation and attempted to take down the clips from online platforms.

“Stop blaming everybody”: BIBI clears confusion regarding her recent meltdown on live stream

BIBI, a soloist who enjoys loyal popularity with hits such as The Weekend and Best Lover, recently broke down on live stream due to extreme frustration. The 23-year-old said that she was “f**king done,” “exhausted,” and wished not to be a singer or an artist anymore.

The revelations brought a chunk of fans together who trended #BIBIDESERVESBETTER on Twitter. However, the 23-year-old R&B singer did not expect a strong reaction. She hosted another live stream on Instagram and apologized to fans for being “too dramatic.” She also shared that she was surprised to find people concerned about her.

“I just woke up and I was just looking up my name on Twitter and got so shooked because everybody was so concerned about me. I’m so sorry that I made you worried. Oh my god, I’m so sorry that I got too dramatic yesterday. I just saw my face and I saw me crying and I was too tired and, like, I’m so sorry that I made you concerned. (sic)”

damn is it medium rare or just rare? @godsofluv bibi went on instagram live to clarify everything about the crying ig live and kept saying she didn’t mean for that to go viral 🥺 she’s so cute please protect her always bibi went on instagram live to clarify everything about the crying ig live and kept saying she didn’t mean for that to go viral 🥺 she’s so cute please protect her always https://t.co/pEYs94bpEN

Trending on Twitter made the Best Lover Artist realize how influential she was and how loyal her fans were. She informed them that she slept and ate well too, easing their concerns.

“I slept well, I ate well and I didn’t know I’m this powerful and I didn’t know that everybody’s watching me.”

BIBI also made sure that the agency, Feel Ghood Music, would not suffer continuous attacks. She shared that the agency is taking care of her health and asked fans not to blame them.

"Everybody's taking care of my health, and mental health. They're helping so much. they give me unconditional love. They are the best. please, please stop blaming."

nakedbibi @nakedbibi feelghood is family feelghood is family ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/T4sySdjbIk

nakedbibi @nakedbibi i am okay for reallll im am the boss im the one who give no shit!!!! don't hurt my people and my familly ill be mad if you keep blaming!!!!! i am okay for reallll im am the boss im the one who give no shit!!!! don't hurt my people and my familly ill be mad if you keep blaming!!!!!

Fans were relieved to learn that the Best Lover singer was all well. They left supportive comments on her social media accounts advising her to prioritise her health.

adin @10Iiyongqin @nakedbibi Baby you weren't dramatic, that was very normal🤗 if you need someone to talk to i can send my number to you🫶 @nakedbibi Baby you weren't dramatic, that was very normal🤗 if you need someone to talk to i can send my number to you🫶

nia ✘⁷ ⑰ | SECTOR 17 🇿🇼 @myhobihansol we love you so much bibi @nakedbibi i'm just happy to know you're alright. we were all just worried but it's okay to cry when you're tired, you weren't being overdramatic at all. crying can be so healing, i'm glad you let it out and moved onwe love you so much bibi @nakedbibi i'm just happy to know you're alright. we were all just worried but it's okay to cry when you're tired, you weren't being overdramatic at all. crying can be so healing, i'm glad you let it out and moved on ❤️❤️ we love you so much bibi

Chi 🌱 @yonamsaeng @nakedbibi you’re not dramatic. we’re all humans that go through different emotions. it’s normal my love. we were just worried. good to know you’re well taken care of. @nakedbibi you’re not dramatic. we’re all humans that go through different emotions. it’s normal my love. we were just worried. good to know you’re well taken care of.

𝒄𝒊𝒓𝒄𝒆 ‧₊˚ ｡ﾟ° ｡ @circesitamusic @nakedbibi If you say it I believe it, but please take care of yourself, and don't let that anyone force you to do something you don't want to @nakedbibi If you say it I believe it, but please take care of yourself, and don't let that anyone force you to do something you don't want to

🍑 Katie is seeing Sunmi! ❤️‍🔥 @sunmi_is_art @nakedbibi We were ready to fight for you but I am sorry your people got hurt, most of us just wanted them to help and protect you but I know a lot of people took it further. Just know that you should ALWAYS put yourself above us and your work, Bibi comes first @nakedbibi We were ready to fight for you but I am sorry your people got hurt, most of us just wanted them to help and protect you but I know a lot of people took it further. Just know that you should ALWAYS put yourself above us and your work, Bibi comes first

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, BIBI shared that she will be releasing her first full-length album later this year. It will have multiple things for fans, from stories to webtoons and even films.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far