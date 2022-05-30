aespa's fans criticize SM Entertainment for the group's lip-syncing at university festival

K-pop group aespa and agency SM Entertainment were recently bashed for their performance. aespa performed their four hit songs, Black Mamba, Next Level, Dreams Come True, and Savage, at the Korea University Festival on May 26. Students who attended the event criticized the girl group for lip-syncing throughout the concert.

Some even pointed out that they did not even “pretend” to sing live and pointed out the instances where it was apparent that the members used a backtrack.

More than aespa, SM Entertainment, the girl group’s agency, was criticized. The company has a more significant say in deciding the kind of performances, and fans believe that it was SM Entertainment that did not make the group sing live.

dee ;) kpoppapi @lowkeybeomgyu is sm trying to sabotage their artists? like they are creating problems. just let ur artists sing live everyone knows they can, u r literally giving ppl reasons to be mad is sm trying to sabotage their artists? like they are creating problems. just let ur artists sing live everyone knows they can, u r literally giving ppl reasons to be mad

The issue gave way to a more extensive discussion where fans talked about a majority of SM artists lip-syncing recently, despite having the talent to sing live.

Fans not amused by aespa’s performance at Korea University Festival 2022

The girl group, which debuted in November 2020, has made incredible historic strides in the K-pop industry. They were recently listed on Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list and even performed at Coachella’s main stage in 2022.

Despite the achievements, the girl group and SM Entertainment landed in troubled waters. The performances at the Korea University Festival seemed to have angered the students who attended the concert by paying for it.

As the group continued performing, it became increasingly clear that the Next Level members were not singing live. Multiple students noted it on a school’s website and criticized the members for not even pretending to sing live.

Korean netizens' comments about the group's lip-syncing (Image via pannchoa)

The video also garnered quick attention from the international side. A critical discussion emerged in both South Korean and international waters about SM Entertainment’s artists not being given a chance to sing live, no matter how talented they are. Fans said the same for the Black Mamba singers.

ocean song slayagedotwav @thenameisrikki it’s sad how older sm artists was known for their live vocals in every performances they do but now for some reasons, they all use prerecorded vocals for their performances it’s sad how older sm artists was known for their live vocals in every performances they do but now for some reasons, they all use prerecorded vocals for their performances

mimisosoyushu @icantnotstan 𝓜𝓻𝓼 𝓢𝓸𝓯𝔀𝓪𝓷 @syknhsri @brilliantIegacy @gowonispapagooo @dailynaver Every artists who went to the festival was lipsynced, aespa is not the only one @brilliantIegacy @gowonispapagooo @dailynaver Every artists who went to the festival was lipsynced, aespa is not the only one all artists did use backing tracks and did lip sync for a couple of places but you could still hear them sing live clearly. The issue here is that SM made them lipsync the whole time they performed to the point it seemed like a dance cover twitter.com/syknhsri/statu… all artists did use backing tracks and did lip sync for a couple of places but you could still hear them sing live clearly. The issue here is that SM made them lipsync the whole time they performed to the point it seemed like a dance cover twitter.com/syknhsri/statu…

Live performances are crucial in K-pop. It determines the ability of idols to pull off vocals while dancing, a feat that is not easy to achieve but is also why they are given so much respect. K-pop idols do, at times, use pre-recorded music or backtracks and lip-sync during challenging choreography.

The majority of the girl group’s fans were upset and disappointed too. Along with the issue of not letting the four-member act sing live, fans also reminded fellow people that there had hardly been any content from the group.

yuzu the love theorist @vltnbunny idk why sm keeps making aespa lipsync like ITS BOT HELPING THEIR CAREER HELLO??? idk why sm keeps making aespa lipsync like ITS BOT HELPING THEIR CAREER HELLO???

cat⁹⁶ @doie_selle Sm really be setting up aespa real hard. Little to no content and these lipsync issues? This is why these trolls love egging on aespa because sm gives them a lot of reasons to Sm really be setting up aespa real hard. Little to no content and these lipsync issues? This is why these trolls love egging on aespa because sm gives them a lot of reasons to

🌟 winter the first 👑 @winterthefirst aren't you tired seeing the girls getting hate comments for lipsync? cause i'm so tried and sad for people doubting aespa please @SMTOWNGLOBAL aespa are such an amazing performers and they had such an incredible talents. Please let them do live, i beg you pleasearen't you tired seeing the girls getting hate comments for lipsync? cause i'm so tried and sad for people doubting aespa please @SMTOWNGLOBAL aespa are such an amazing performers and they had such an incredible talents. Please let them do live, i beg you please 🙏 aren't you tired seeing the girls getting hate comments for lipsync? cause i'm so tried and sad for people doubting aespa please 😔

cat⁹⁶ @doie_selle At this point, sm probably knows how much heat aespa is taking because of their constant lipsync issues. They should probably do something about this before the public turns against them At this point, sm probably knows how much heat aespa is taking because of their constant lipsync issues. They should probably do something about this before the public turns against them

Meanwhile, some fans also rose to defend the artists. The group was scheduled to perform at Korea University and Hanyang University. Due to their back-to-back schedule, where they also required an outfit change, many believed singing life would be too exhausting for the group.

Comments defending the group (Image via pannchoa)

AREven @Venreei @Okay55826717 @portableslay @dailynaver They did alot of university festival and did lipsync on most of them btw, it’s depends on the university, aespa performed on two university in the same day, and the AR used on their performances were different. @Okay55826717 @portableslay @dailynaver They did alot of university festival and did lipsync on most of them btw, it’s depends on the university, aespa performed on two university in the same day, and the AR used on their performances were different.

Other idols lipsync: it's ok

aespa lipsync: Hell no, it's a crime @allkpop I'm tired of all these things.Other idols lipsync: it's okaespa lipsync: Hell no, it's a crime @allkpop I'm tired of all these things.Other idols lipsync: it's okaespa lipsync: Hell no, it's a crime

Girl group aespa’s influential power spreads far and wide. TIME Magazine recently featured the Savage singers as one of the Next Generation Leaders of 2022.

