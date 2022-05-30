aespa's fans criticize SM Entertainment for the group's lip-syncing at university festival

K-pop group aespa and agency SM Entertainment were recently bashed for their performance. aespa performed their four hit songs, Black Mamba, Next Level, Dreams Come True, and Savage, at the Korea University Festival on May 26. Students who attended the event criticized the girl group for lip-syncing throughout the concert.
Some even pointed out that they did not even “pretend” to sing live and pointed out the instances where it was apparent that the members used a backtrack.
More than aespa, SM Entertainment, the girl group’s agency, was criticized. The company has a more significant say in deciding the kind of performances, and fans believe that it was SM Entertainment that did not make the group sing live.
The issue gave way to a more extensive discussion where fans talked about a majority of SM artists lip-syncing recently, despite having the talent to sing live.
Fans not amused by aespa’s performance at Korea University Festival 2022
The girl group, which debuted in November 2020, has made incredible historic strides in the K-pop industry. They were recently listed on Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list and even performed at Coachella’s main stage in 2022.
Despite the achievements, the girl group and SM Entertainment landed in troubled waters. The performances at the Korea University Festival seemed to have angered the students who attended the concert by paying for it.
As the group continued performing, it became increasingly clear that the Next Level members were not singing live. Multiple students noted it on a school’s website and criticized the members for not even pretending to sing live.
The video also garnered quick attention from the international side. A critical discussion emerged in both South Korean and international waters about SM Entertainment’s artists not being given a chance to sing live, no matter how talented they are. Fans said the same for the Black Mamba singers.
Live performances are crucial in K-pop. It determines the ability of idols to pull off vocals while dancing, a feat that is not easy to achieve but is also why they are given so much respect. K-pop idols do, at times, use pre-recorded music or backtracks and lip-sync during challenging choreography.
The majority of the girl group’s fans were upset and disappointed too. Along with the issue of not letting the four-member act sing live, fans also reminded fellow people that there had hardly been any content from the group.
Meanwhile, some fans also rose to defend the artists. The group was scheduled to perform at Korea University and Hanyang University. Due to their back-to-back schedule, where they also required an outfit change, many believed singing life would be too exhausting for the group.
Girl group aespa’s influential power spreads far and wide. TIME Magazine recently featured the Savage singers as one of the Next Generation Leaders of 2022.