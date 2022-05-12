Jo Byeong-kyu’s comeback drama lands in troubled waters, production team apologizes

Jo Byeong-kyu’s comeback drama production team was recently bashed for causing inconvenience to locals. As the news spread across South Korean online forums, the production team for History of A Loser published an apology on May 11.

The team apologized for causing inconvenience to the residents. It stated that the staff on the ground tried their best to reduce their discomfort. The team also assured everybody that they would take careful steps to avoid causing trouble.

History of A Loser will be the actor’s first drama since becoming embroiled in school bullying allegations. Hence, the drama landing in trouble has increased its negative spotlight.

History of A Loser production team starring Jo Byeong-kyu apologizes for causing inconveniences to locals

On May 9, a netizen uploaded photos of the production team for History of A Loser, starring The Uncanny Counter’s Jo Byeong-kyu, which caused extreme trouble. The team packed their vehicle right in front of the netizen’s doorstep.

After the resident brought it to their notice, they moved the truck. However, in the evening, an SUV was parked at the same place.

Addressing the issue, the production team acknowledged the netizen’s grievances and apologized for the incident.

“While carrying out filming for “History of A Loser” on May 9, [we] caused inconvenience that impacted some residents’ living spaces and movement. The production team directly met with the people involved and apologized while explaining our position at the time.”

The team added that they tried not to let residents suffer discomfort but again issued an apology for not paying attention to details.

“The production team worked hard to minimize the discomfort to the residents on a regular basis, but we apologize once more for not paying closer attention during the filming process.”

They then ended the statement with an assurance that they would pay more attention.

"We will take careful efforts during the filming stages to not cause even the slightest discomfort to all the residents in the future. We express our deep gratitude to all the residents for understanding, and we apologize once more.”

Additionally, the resident had also complained about loud noises from the filming.

Meanwhile, the resident also shared that she had to raise her voice to the production team to move their SUV after remaining longer than the five minutes they had promised.

Jo Byeong-kyu and his agency HB Entertainment consistently denied reports of bullying allegations in February and March 2021. The company even posted screenshots of apologies from certain accusers.

The 26-year-old Jo Byeong-kyu was away from the spotlight for months to bag another leading role. Since June last year, the actor has been in talks to feature in History of A Loser, an adaption of a webtoon of the same name. He was then cast for a pro bono role in an indie film.

Jo Byeong-kyu was also reported to have been cast in the movie Even IF I Die, One More Time in September last year alongside ikON’s Junhoe.

Edited by Suchitra