Sweet Home 2 ropes in K-pop soloist BIBI as new cast member

Expect the unexpected from Sweet Home 2. Netflix’s hit post-apocalyptic series has roped in the famous soloist, BIBI, for its sequel, reported Xports News on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Sweet Home's sequel has been in demand since the show was first released in December 2020. The show is based on a webtoon of the same name.

BIBI’s addition to the show comes as a happy surprise. The singer's character in the sequel has yet to be revealed.

BIBI, 23, is a singer, songwriter, and actor. She has majorly been focusing on her music career. Her most recent music release, Very Slowly, an OST for the show Twenty-Five Twenty-One, was a huge success. The upcoming Netflix sequel will serve as her comeback drama. She is the latest cast member to join the team.

Other actors who have joined the show in the sequel include Yoo Oh-sung, On Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol, and Jun Jin-young.

Sweet Home 2 filming picks up pace as it welcomes a new cast member

Season 1 of Sweet Home ended on an incredible cliffhanger, and fans have been waiting for the sequel for nearly two years. When new seasons of other Korean thrillers were announced, there was always one comment asking about Sweet Home 2. Netflix only announced the show's contract renewal for seasons 2 and 3 in June of this year.

BIBI, a K-pop soloist with numerous hits under her belt, will be joining Song Kang and others in the post-apocalyptic sequel. The 23-year-old singer gained recognition after ranking second overall in SBS’ 2018 competition show, The Fan. She then debuted as a soloist in May 2019. She is currently one of the globally-recognized Korean soloists.

Also known as Kim Hyung-seo, BIBI recently had an emotional breakdown on her Instagram live. She ended up crying because she claimed she wanted to nap but couldn't as she was working herself to exhaustion, among other things. She later explained that she was overworking herself for her new album, and that it was not the fault of the company.

Sweet Home 2 filming began in June of this year. The sequel's release date has yet to be determined.

Quick information on Sweet Home's upcoming seasons

Meanwhile, BIBI’s addition to Sweet Home 2 has raised the sequel’s anticipation further. Except for those who have read the webtoon, the upcoming season is expected to be full of steady and newer surprises.

Sweet Home 2 has also retained its original cast, meaning that Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Park Gyu-young, and Go Min-si are confirmed to return. Furthermore, season 1's Lee Eung-bok will once again sit on the director’s chair once again with the same production team for the next two seasons.

Sweet Home is a post-apocalyptic thriller set in a world populated by monsters and supernatural beings. It follows Cha Hyun-soo, a sharp, introverted adolescent who moves into an apartment after his family is killed in a tragic accident. After witnessing all hell break loose in the city, he uses his video game knowledge to survive.

