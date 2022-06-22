Sweet Home 2: Everything to know so far

The popular South Korean Netflix apocalyptic horror show Sweet Home has begun production for season 2 and has simultaneously been renewed for season 3. After 18 months of waiting, fans of the horror K-Drama finally have something to look forward to.

The show, which is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun. The webtoon recorded over 2.1 billion net views and the Netflix series that premiered in December 2020 also performed well across the globe.

The series has been produced by Studio Dragon, which is also responsible for other popular K-Dramas like Crash Landing on You, My Holo Love, Love Alarm, and Arthdal Chronicles. Here's all you need to know about what's next for Sweet Home.

Netflix's Sweet Home renewed for seasons 2 & 3

The horror K-Drama premiered on Netflix on December 18, 2020 and 18 months later, fans finally have word on the upcoming seasons. On June 15, Netflix finally confirmed that season 2 is in production and the show has also been renewed for season 3.

Despite season 2 and 3 being in development, no release date has been announced for the upcoming seasons. Moreover, Naver Entertainment reported that the two seasons will be filmed back-to-back, which would mean a delayed release date.

However, with the production confirmed, one can speculate on when season 2 will be released on Netflix. Considering season 1 took eight months to finish filming and production for season 2 began this month itself, it is likely that the filming won't end until at least February 2023. Thus, the next season of Sweet Home is likely to be released in late 2023.

What to expect from Sweet Home season 2?

Before season 1 ended, viewers saw Sang-wook lying in his own pool of blood after attempting to help Yoo-ri. However, the season ended on a big twist with Cha Hyun-soo waking up in a military van being driven by a scarless Sang-wook. Whether he underwent his own metamorphosis or if Myeong took possession of his body will be revealed in Season 2.

After the collapse of Green Homes at the end of season 1, viewers saw Eun-hyuk bleeding the same way an infected wound would. Thus, season 2 is also expected to answer whether or not he is dead. Additionally, the fate of the remaining survivors and Eun-yoo and Hyun-soo's dynamic will also be explored in the upcoming season.

Netflix announced the renewal of the show for seasons 2 and 3 with the caption, "Die as a human or live as a monster. They're taking the fight outside."

The director also said,

"Season 2 will include a new setting, and the technical details that we couldn’t refine in Season 1 will be further honed in Season 2."

Additions to the cast of Sweet Home in the next season

Good news for fans of the K-Drama is that most of the cast members will be reprising their roles in season 2. The following cast members will return in the next season: Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo, Lee Jin-wook as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yoo, Park Gyu-young as Yoon Ji-soo, Go Yoon-jung as Park Yoo-ri, and Kim Sang-ho as Han Du-sik.

Netflix also confirmed some new additions to the cast. These include Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol, and Jung Jin-young.

Sweet Home has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 on Netflix.

