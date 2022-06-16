Song Kang’s Netflix show Sweet Home renewed for season 2 and 3

One of actor Song Kang’s maiden Netflix hits — Sweet Home — has been renewed for two new seasons by the streaming giant. The modern apocalyptic horror K-drama also teases new settings and cast members. The show’s first season premiered in December 2020 and is based on a webcomic of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

The two new seasons will be helmed by Lee Eung-bok, who also worked on the first season of the show. The production of these is also expected to take place back-to-back. In a statement earlier, the director of Sweet Home had said,

“Season 2 will have a new location as the backdrop, and the technical details that we couldn’t refine in Season 1 will be further honed in Season 2.”

Cast members of Sweet Home’s new seasons: Some new, some old

According to reports in Soompi, Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Park Gyu-young, and Go Min-si is confirmed to return in Sweet Home 2 and 3. In addition, the new cast members include Yoo Oh Sung, Oh Jung Se, Kim Moo Yeol, and Jung Jinyoung. Netflix also revealed the characters to be portrayed by each new cast member.

Yoo Oh-sung will play the role of Sergeant Tak In Hwan, who leads the Special Forces Guard created to protect the safety of the people from monsters. Oh Jung-se will star as Doctor Im and is a researcher who aims to find a vaccine for the virus that transforms people into monsters. Kim Moo Yeol will play the role of Kim Young-hoo, a former UDT (Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla) sergeant and now second-in-command of the Special Forces Guard.

Finally, Jung Jinyoung will play the Private Park Chan-young of the Special Forces Guard.

More about Sweet Home season 2 and 3: Teaser, previous plot, and more

Netflix released a title teaser for the new seasons on its social media accounts, and it is an animated video that is in line with the stylistics of the web drama. Along with this, the streaming platform also released stills of the cast members sporting a t-shirt with the show’s name. However, what has not been revealed is the show's tentative release date.

Sweet Home is a survival K-drama set in the modern world. An unknown virus causes humans to transform into monsters, just like zombies, and the apocalyptic setting forces humans to band together and fight. Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) is a lonely young boy who loses his family to an accident, and as a result, moves into the Green Home apartment complex.

He is a recluse who refuses to step out of his home but is forced not just to interact but also to create connections to survive. Unfortunately, he ends up getting attacked by one of the monsters. Still, instead of transforming completely into one himself, he begins to change into a hybrid version of the monster and human.

His strength and his powers help him, Pyeon Sang-Wook (Lee Jin-wook), Seo Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young), Lee Eun-yu (Go Min-si) and Yoon Ji-su (Park Gyu-young) escape from Green Home. However, he gets captured by Jung Ui-myeong (Kim Sung-cheol), whose return to the show has intriguingly not been announced.

