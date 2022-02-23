All you need to know about actor Song Kang's upcoming virtual fan meet

Affectionately known as "Netflix's son," popular South Korean actor Song Kang, has announced that he will be hosting a virtual fan-meet through The Swoon's official YouTube channel. On February 18, 2022, The Swoon's Instagram handle posted an update about the event with the date scheduled for March 4, 2022, at 8.00 pm KST.
Earlier, on February 9, 2022, The Swoon's official YouTube channel had dropped a teaser trailer for the fan-meet featuring Song Kang himself, much to the delight of viewers.
In the trailer, he even introduced himself as "Netflix's son" and informed viewers that he would be holding a virtual fan-meet via The Swoon's YouTube channel, promptly inviting all his fans to be present. He further mentioned how entertaining the fan-meet would be with games, Q&A and interviews. Most importantly, the global fan-meet will be free for everyone, creating quite a buzz among fans all over the world.
Netizens react to Song Kang's latest fan-meet announcement
With a global fan-meet that any fan can participate in, netizens are over the moon. The event will provide fans with the opportunity to interact with the rising superstar himself. Their excitement is quite apparent as shown in the tweets below:
Two netizens expressed how excited the rising superstar is for the fan-meet.
One netizen asked fans to save the date and block out their calendars for this exciting event.
The rise of Netflix's son, Song Kang
Debuting in 2017 in a supporting role for the popular rom-com, The Liar and His Lover, the young superstar quickly became one of the most lovable South Korean actors. His popular works include Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Navillera, and Nevertheless. Ranging from a sweet boy-next-door persona to a monster-killer, the rising star has certainly tried his hand at a plethora of dynamic roles.
He is currently making rounds on the internet for working alongside actress Park Min-young in their latest rom-com, Forecasting Love and Weather.
Fans and netizens will finally have the opportunity to understand the rising superstar's acting experience and learn more about what lies ahead for them.