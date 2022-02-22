What is Park Min-young's MBTI? Actress reveals personality and more in an interview

In a pictorial interview with Cosmopolitan, Park Min-young shared that her MBTI is ENFP while talking about her latest drama, Forecasting Love and Weather. The soon-to-be 36-year-old actress also shared that she was never a model student either.

The actress also talked about working with Song Kang on the office romance and being lucky to have been able to play lead roles in multiple projects continuously.

Park Min-young talks about her real personality and thoughts on Song Kang

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? Actress Park Min-young graced the recent Cosmopolitan pictorial with her ethereal beauty. She was dressed in contrasting white, red, and lavender outfits with minimal accessories and dewy makeup.

The actress talked about many things she hadn't before for the pictorial interview. She revealed her MBTI to be ENFP when the interviewer told her that she looked like a serious person. In response, the actress said, translation from Soompi.

"My MBTI (short for the Myers Briggs type indicator) is ENFP. I heard that [ENFP] is like the insider (someone who is like a social butterfly) among outsiders (someone who is less social) and the biggest insider of insiders."

Park Min-young even revealed that she was far from many considered a model student. She said that she likes dancing and is among the people who cram for exams.

The actress also praised JTBC's Forecasting Love and Weather co-star Song Kang in one line,

"He is Lee Si-woo himself. His synchronization with his role is amazing."

Lee Si-woo is the character Song Kang plays in the drama. He is a 27-year-old bright, passionate but clumsy guy who only loves weather. He is described as free-spirited and determined.

The actress also talked about a key attraction point of Forecasting Love and Weather. According to her, two opposites attracting and becoming one is the most exciting part.

"The process of a man and woman with opposite personalities becoming alike as they fight is interesting. It’s a drama that contains all the strengths of an office romance.”

The actress plays the role of 35-year-old Jin Ha-kyung, who is cold and aloof. She’s a senior to Lee Si-woo, and once they fall for each other, they try to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

The JTBC series is the actress' third office drama. While some fans were skeptical about Park Min-young being stereotyped only in office drama roles, the show's new premise is getting loved by many.

Forecasting Love and Weather releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC at 10:30 pm KST and later on Netflix. She is currently talking to star opposite Yoo Yeon-seok in an upcoming tvN drama.

