Forecasting Love and Weather episode 1: Song Kang is back to woo the audience, this time with Park Min-young

The first episode of Forecasting Love and Weather proves why dating a coworker is a bad idea. The show is about the pitfalls of dating someone from the same workplace and the obstacles that come along with this terrain.

Lee Shi-woo, played by Song Kang, is a passionate weather forecaster who works at a regional office. He starts dating one of the weather reporters at the beginning of the episode and it becomes clear early on that the two are not on the same page. This is not only regarding their relationship, but the terms on which they gauge each other are also different.

His girlfriend Choi Yu-jin, played by Yura, is seeking something exciting and passionate in a relationship. However, Shi-woo’s passion seems solely dedicated to weather forecasting. She finds him boring and she finds his interest in everything about weather tiring. This is why she decides to cheat on him.

Who is Jin Ha-kyung dating in Forecasting Love and Weather?

While Shi-woo is clueless about his partner’s activities, Jin Ha-kyung, played by Park Min-young, the assistant director at Korea’s Meteorological Administration is busy getting ready to marry her colleague Han Ki-jun, played by Yoon Park. The two have been together for more than a decade now and have been dating since they were in college. She believes, despite her mother’s misgivings, that the partner she chose for herself is the right man for her life.

Just like Shi-woo, she is unaware of how Ki-jun has been fooling her. Not only is he cheating on her, but he also fools her into believing that she might be the one giving him a hard time. After all, it is her mother who nags him all the time. Her busy schedule also doesn't allow her to spend quality time with Ki-jun.

Unfortunately, Ha-kyung finds out the truth when the wedding hall that she has been trying to book cancels on her. Turns out, Ki-jun did not pay the deposit on the wedding hall. Neither did he confirm the wedding dress nor their honeymoon package. Doubts begin to trickle in slowly, and Ha-kyung decides to check for herself. The big question is, what is Ki-jun up to?

Ha-kyung arrives at their shared apartment to hear noises, ones that do not sound good for her. She sees her fiance in their bed with another woman and is heartbroken. This is the man that she has been planning to marry in a month. He is, however, in a compromising position and there is nothing Ha-kyung could tell herself except to shed tears.

Will Ki-jun apologize? More importantly, who is the woman that he is having an affair with? The last few scenes indicate that the woman is none other than Shi-woo's girlfriend. Coincidentally, she tells him that she wants to break up the very same night that Ha-kyung walks in on her fiance cheating on her.

So this connects Ha-kyung and Shi-woo in a love square, but will their heartbreak lead to a reckless dating future for Ha-kyung and Shi-woo? Audiences will have to wait and watch the upcoming episode.

