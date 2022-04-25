Song Joong-ki discusses the most impactful ‘Vincenzo’ moment

Song Joong-ki opened up about his most memorable scene from the hit Netflix show Vincenzo in a video by his agency, History D&C, on April 22.

The scene featured Seo Ye-hwa's character, Jang Yeon-jin, inspiring the lead character, Vincenzo Cassano, to continue fighting despite being pregnant.

The 36-year-old actor revealed that her emotions were so strong that he wanted to hug her before leaving.

The actor played an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere in the show. Vincenzo ranked fourth on Forbes' '10 most-viewed Korean dramas on Netflix 2021' list. The 20-episode series also had the fourth highest-rated premiere in tvN's history.

Song Joong-ki reveals the moment that left the biggest impact on him in Vincenzo

Released in February last year, Vincenzo, Song Joong-ki, and Jeon Yeo-been dominated the buzz around K-dramas. In a recent video by his entertainment agency History D&C, the actor shared the moments that impacted him the most.

History D&C posted a video of a few of its actors sharing their acting experiences. These included Geum Sae-rok, Im Chul-soo, and Yang Kyung-won. Among them was the A-list superstar, Song Joong-ki.

During one segment, the actors talked about the exciting aspects of acting, and it was this moment when the 36-year-old actor mentioned Vincenzo's hard-hitting scene.

Song Joong-ki described the scene's context and then shared dialogue with Seo Ye-hwa's character, Jang Yeon-jin, which deeply impacted him.

Translated from Soompi, he said:

“There was a scene where Vincenzo went to work the day after his mother passed away, and when he climbed up the stairs, the plaza people were waiting for him.

He added:

As always, all the actors were in the same sentiment, but I still remember what Seo Ye-Hwa’s character said. ‘I’m pregnant, and there’s a baby inside me. But I can still fight, so tell me if you need help.’”

He continued that the line had a lingering effect on him. More so, Seo Ye-hwa’s energy made him wait even after his scene was over because he wanted to hug her before leaving.

“Ye-hwa’s take was done, but I still had an emotional scene left, and I could read her efforts. She was trying her best to deliver her energy to me. I could feel it so strongly."

He added:

"So I waited even though my scene was over. I wanted to give her a hug before I left. I felt so grateful for her intentions. It’s those moments that really hit me.”

Song Joong-ki is one of the most prominent South Korean actors with multiple classics under her belt.

The 2010 drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal was his breakthrough drama. The 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun catapulted him to global fame when Netflix picked it up a few years ago.

The Vincenzo superstar has two projects waiting to be released in 2022 - a movie titled Bogota: City of the Lost and the drama The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar