Vogue Man Hong Kong chooses actor Song Joong-ki as cover star for its March issue

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki featured in Vogue Man Hong Kong's March issue 2022. The actor proved to be a complete hearthrob as netizens stormed the internet to gush over his charming and mysterious visuals.

Song Joong-ki rose to fame for the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and the variety show Running Man.

Song also starred as the main lead in the popular TV show, Descendants of the Sun, as the character of Yoo Shi-jin, a lieutenant in the special forces. He gained unprecedented popularity by creating a "Song Joong-ki syndrome," that is, fans couldn't get enough of his acting, and established himself as a global icon by gaining fame all around the world.

Fans gush over actor Song Joong-ki's cover shoot for Vogue Man Hong Kong March issue

On March 2, 2022, Vogue Hong Kong updated its official Instagram feed and presented netizens the cover star for its Man March issue. The magazine featured the world-famous actor Song Joong-ki as its cover model.

The issue is also in commemoration of the magazine’s first anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, Song Joong-ki graced the cover with his ethereal visuals and sophisticated ensembles.

In the magazine’s latest issue, Song Joong-ki was styled in four different outfits. Clad in Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer collection 2022, he expressed how he hopes to continue challenging himself by exploring unique roles behind the camera.

In Vogue’s exclusive interview, Song also revealed how the road to success isn’t easy and gave tips on how to achieve goals. Photographer Yoon Ji-young perfectly captured the icon’s dynamism with Song looking sharp in Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer collection 2022.

Song Joong-ki also shared some of the techniques that actors use to improve their skills, and spoke about his professionalism on set and possible future activities. The actor further shared details about his career and life philosophy.

The global star pulled off styles ranging from chic pink-colored suits, to eclectic patterns and a vibrant yellow jacket with a sleek hairdo. Soon enough, the actor began trending on Twitter and fans from around the globe expressed their admiration for his handsome and bewitching visuals.

Achievements of Song Joong-ki

Song Joong-ki’s big breakthrough in Descendants of the Sun restored his status as a top Hallyu star which led him to become the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism to promote positive influence around the world.

The actor received the prestigious Daesang, the highest television award at the 30th KBS Drama Awards, the Best Actor (TV) award at the 11th Seoul International Drama Awards, and more. Through his exemplary work, the star is expanding his limits as an actor by playing diverse roles and characters in different eras.

