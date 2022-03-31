Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon set to star in Netflix's Korean remake of 'Someday or One Day'

South Korean actors Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon will star in Netflix's Korean remake of Someday or One Day. The three actors will play the lead roles in the upcoming K-drama, which is an adaptation of the Taiwanese hit series.

Netflix's Korean remake 'A Time Called You': Plot, cast, and more

On March 31, 2022, the upcoming Netflix series A Time Called You confirmed its cast and has created a buzz on the internet. The series unveiled that the lead roles will be played by famous South Korean actors Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon.

A Time Called You is an adaptation and remake of the popular Taiwanese series Someday or One Day. The upcoming series is a time-skip romance centering around the story of Joon-hee, who remembers and misses her deceased boyfriend, who passed away. She finds herself magically warped back in time to the year 1998 and meets Si-heon, a young man who resembled her late boyfriend.

Ahn Hyo-seop will take on the dual role of Joon-hee’s boyfriend, Goo Yeon-Joon, and his look-alike Nam Si-heon from 1998. Playing a double role is no joke, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how Hyo-seop will carry out the role as a past lover and new partner, who is famous amongst students for his attractive visuals and charming personality.

Jeon Yeon-been will also play the dual role of Han Joon-hee and Kwon Min-joo. After experiencing a time skip, Joon-hee enters the body of Min-joo, who lives in 1998. Although their facial features are similar, their personalities are poles apart.

The actress will reveal her character’s feelings of longing for her deceased boyfriend as well as the revelation of meeting a handsome young man who looks exactly like her past boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Kang Hoon will be taking on the role of Jung In-gyu, who secretly falls in love with Min-joo and harbors one-sided feelings. After realizing that Min-joo likes his best friend Si-heon, he gets stuck and finds himself in a puzzle between choosing love or friendship.

Fans react to Netflix's upcoming romance series

Upon hearing the news, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement about the Netflix Korean remake. They also stated that the cast selection was well thought out and are eager to see the actors take on dual roles.

The upcoming Netflix K-drama series will be penned by writer Choi Hyo-bi and produced by director Kim Jin-won, who has worked on admirable productions like My Country: The New Age, Just Between Lovers, The Innocent Man, and more.

Additionally, the series will be co-produced by Lian Content, Studio Flow, and Npio Entertainment, which worked on The Red Sleeve and Forecasting Love and Weather.

