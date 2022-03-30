×
Create
Notifications

ITZY to star in a new Mnet reality series in May

The K-pop group has partnered up with Mnet again (Image via @ITZYofficial/Twitter)
The K-pop group has partnered up with Mnet again (Image via @ITZYofficial/Twitter)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 30, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Feature

World-famous K-pop girl group ITZY will star in a new Mnet reality series in May 2022. The idols will meet fans and viewers in this latest series, which will be aired on Mnet. Though the title for the upcoming series is undecided, fans are creating a buzz on the internet and are eagerly waiting to see the idols.

ITZY will have mnet reality show in May!! Link : n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/aeMu68Kpq7

The group recently dropped their first-ever Japanese single Voltage on March 22, 2022, ahead of the release of their Japanese album on April 6. The title track has garnered praise for its catchy and energetic blend of rap with rock sounds and is being considered a display of the group's dynamism.

ITZY pairs up with Mnet again to release a new reality series

On March 30, 2022, various K-media outlets reported that the K-pop girl group will star in a brand new Mnet reality series in May and deliver a gift as warm as spring sunshine. The group is planning to bring interesting and fun concepts to the series. However, the release date and official title of the group’s reality series are yet to be confirmed.

#ITZY will present a new reality program in May and deliver a gift as warm as the spring sunshine. ITZY recently completed filming for their new show, will visit fans and viewers with a new reality program that will be aired on Mnet in May. 🖇 naver.me/F31wbvOL https://t.co/KpWq4fHJ54

The group has finished filming the episodes for the reality series and will greet viewers with something to look forward to. This time, the girls plan to showcase different sides of themselves, as well as their improved teamwork.

Expectations for the series are already high as their previous collaboration with Mnet for the reality show Paris et ITZY garnered huge amounts of traction and added to the success of the show. It featured the group’s mesmerizing and romantic trip to Paris in 2020.

The girl group has received a lot of attention for the sweet chemistry between the members as well as their unexpected charm on the reality show. In the upcoming series, fans are predicting what situations will take place and which new places the members will visit.

MIDZYs react to the news of the K-pop girl group's new show

On hearing about the group’s second upcoming reality series, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement. With Mnet already finishing filming the series, fans can’t wait to see their favorite 'Girl Crush' group.

Our girls finally getting their season 2 reality ☺️ I’m so happy for them #ITZY https://t.co/qEoyaepXwj
what if the name of Itzy’s new reality is “Itzy in jeju”??! 🤔
itzy’s new reality show is more likely be like paris et itzy but in korea and they visited a lot of new places together. looking forward to it!!🥺
itzy's reality show which means .. we're gna see chaotic yejisu again 😁 https://t.co/0gqZrNHsvg
hoping for may to come faster.. im sure this new reality show will make me cry, laugh and feel sorts of things all at once.. thank u ITZY <3 https://t.co/yFhD2MaLAP
itzy reality show? we're so blessed ashfhdjk https://t.co/fa3W0PMbgX
Who is thrilled with our upcoming TV programme? ITZY is back with another reality show for Midzy! I, myself, have a sudden feeling of excitement and pleasure when I'm about to announce this news. Be ready for May 2022! 💘 https://t.co/wIpdtAuo6u

Meanwhile, ITZY releases loads of engaging content and is building strong ties with fans worldwide. Their vlog ITZY V2LOG: Hello 2022 is released every Friday on the group’s official YouTube channel. The fun videos showcase two members of the group who pair up and share their daily activities with fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

In their recent video on March 25, Yeji and Yuna visited a fish market and made fans smile with their special chemistry.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी