ITZY to star in a new Mnet reality series in May

World-famous K-pop girl group ITZY will star in a new Mnet reality series in May 2022. The idols will meet fans and viewers in this latest series, which will be aired on Mnet. Though the title for the upcoming series is undecided, fans are creating a buzz on the internet and are eagerly waiting to see the idols.

The group recently dropped their first-ever Japanese single Voltage on March 22, 2022, ahead of the release of their Japanese album on April 6. The title track has garnered praise for its catchy and energetic blend of rap with rock sounds and is being considered a display of the group's dynamism.

ITZY pairs up with Mnet again to release a new reality series

On March 30, 2022, various K-media outlets reported that the K-pop girl group will star in a brand new Mnet reality series in May and deliver a gift as warm as spring sunshine. The group is planning to bring interesting and fun concepts to the series. However, the release date and official title of the group’s reality series are yet to be confirmed.

itzy elite🌹 @ITZYelite



ITZY recently completed filming for their new show, will visit fans and viewers with a new reality program that will be aired on Mnet in May.



🖇 naver.me/F31wbvOL #ITZY will present a new reality program in May and deliver a gift as warm as the spring sunshine.ITZY recently completed filming for their new show, will visit fans and viewers with a new reality program that will be aired on Mnet in May. #ITZY will present a new reality program in May and deliver a gift as warm as the spring sunshine. ITZY recently completed filming for their new show, will visit fans and viewers with a new reality program that will be aired on Mnet in May. 🖇 naver.me/F31wbvOL https://t.co/KpWq4fHJ54

The group has finished filming the episodes for the reality series and will greet viewers with something to look forward to. This time, the girls plan to showcase different sides of themselves, as well as their improved teamwork.

Expectations for the series are already high as their previous collaboration with Mnet for the reality show Paris et ITZY garnered huge amounts of traction and added to the success of the show. It featured the group’s mesmerizing and romantic trip to Paris in 2020.

The girl group has received a lot of attention for the sweet chemistry between the members as well as their unexpected charm on the reality show. In the upcoming series, fans are predicting what situations will take place and which new places the members will visit.

MIDZYs react to the news of the K-pop girl group's new show

On hearing about the group’s second upcoming reality series, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement. With Mnet already finishing filming the series, fans can’t wait to see their favorite 'Girl Crush' group.

itzy elite🌹 @ITZYelite I’m so happy for them Our girls finally getting their season 2 realityI’m so happy for them #ITZY Our girls finally getting their season 2 reality ☺️ I’m so happy for them #ITZY https://t.co/qEoyaepXwj

유코 〽️ @_ITZYuko what if the name of Itzy’s new reality is “Itzy in jeju”??! 🤔 what if the name of Itzy’s new reality is “Itzy in jeju”??! 🤔

🌼byul🌼 @onlyforRyujin itzy’s new reality show is more likely be like paris et itzy but in korea and they visited a lot of new places together. looking forward to it!!🥺 itzy’s new reality show is more likely be like paris et itzy but in korea and they visited a lot of new places together. looking forward to it!!🥺

yejisu thinkr💭 @yejisuthinkr itzy's reality show which means .. we're gna see chaotic yejisu again itzy's reality show which means .. we're gna see chaotic yejisu again 😁 https://t.co/0gqZrNHsvg

timi ≷ @itztimi_ hoping for may to come faster.. im sure this new reality show will make me cry, laugh and feel sorts of things all at once.. thank u ITZY <3 hoping for may to come faster.. im sure this new reality show will make me cry, laugh and feel sorts of things all at once.. thank u ITZY <3 https://t.co/yFhD2MaLAP

ren @hoeforryujin itzy reality show? we're so blessed ashfhdjk itzy reality show? we're so blessed ashfhdjk https://t.co/fa3W0PMbgX

🍒 @chaernyeong Who is thrilled with our upcoming TV programme? ITZY is back with another reality show for Midzy! I, myself, have a sudden feeling of excitement and pleasure when I'm about to announce this news. Be ready for May 2022! Who is thrilled with our upcoming TV programme? ITZY is back with another reality show for Midzy! I, myself, have a sudden feeling of excitement and pleasure when I'm about to announce this news. Be ready for May 2022! 💘 https://t.co/wIpdtAuo6u

Meanwhile, ITZY releases loads of engaging content and is building strong ties with fans worldwide. Their vlog ITZY V2LOG: Hello 2022 is released every Friday on the group’s official YouTube channel. The fun videos showcase two members of the group who pair up and share their daily activities with fans.

In their recent video on March 25, Yeji and Yuna visited a fish market and made fans smile with their special chemistry.

Edited by Danyal Arabi