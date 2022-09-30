2022 APAN Star Awards: Song joong-ki, The Red Sleeve bag top honors

Song Joong-ki and MBC's The Red Sleeve, starring 2 PM's ee Jun-ho and Park Se-young, grabbed the highest honors at the 2022 APAN Star Awards. The awards ceremony was held on September 29, 2022, at the KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center).

The dramas eligible for the 2022 APAN Star Awards were all content released between March 2021 and July 2022. The biggest award of the night, Daesang, went to Song Joong-ki for his splendid portrayal of Vincenzo, a mafia consigliere in a Studio Dragon drama of the same name.

"I want to say thank you on behalf of all actors. Most of all, I am reminded of our actors... actress



Song Joongki thanked team #Vincenzo in his APAN Star Awards Daesang speech"I want to say thank you on behalf of all actors. Most of all, I am reminded of our actors... actress #JeonYeobeen ... Thank you so much. You all gave me a lot of strength and i'm really grateful"

MBC's period romance drama The Red Sleeve bagged the highest number of wins at the 2022 APAN Star Awards. It earned three awards, including Drama of the Year and Best Writer. The show rightfully became the talk of the town in both domestic and international territories. It even crossed double-digit viewership ratings halfway through its release in South Korea.

Best Director - Jung Ji In

Top Excellent Actor in a Miniseries - Lee Junho

Drama Of The Year (Best Drama)



Congratulations The Red Sleeve Team For Won Award at APAN Star Awards 2022
Best Director - Jung Ji In
Top Excellent Actor in a Miniseries - Lee Junho
Drama Of The Year (Best Drama)

The Red Sleeve has won more than seven awards and brought incredible recognition to its actors (2 PM's Lee Junho and Park Se-young) and directors (Jung Ji-in and Song Yeon-hwa). Riding on the show's success, the production team extended the show by one episode.

Check out all the winners of the 2022 APAN Star Awards: Song Joong-ki, The Red Sleeve, Semantic Error, and more

The star-studded night of the 2022 APAN Star Awards brought multiple fan favorites under one roof. K-dramas reigned supreme in 2021, which is evident from the loyal fanbase that each series has.

From one of the biggest South Korean BL dramas, Semantic Error, to the South Korean industry producing incredible zombie thrillers such as Netflix's All of Us are Dead - the range and quality at the 2022 APAN Star Awards were impressive.

Take a look at all the winners of the 2022 APAN Star Awards below:

Grand Prize: Song Joong-ki

Song Joong-ki Drama of the Year : MBC's The Red Sleeve

: MBC's The Red Sleeve Best Director : Jung Ji-n and Song Yeon-hwa (MBC's The Red Sleeve)

: Jung Ji-n and Song Yeon-hwa (MBC's The Red Sleeve) Best Writer : Moon Ji-won (ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

: Moon Ji-won (ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Web drama : Be My Boyfriend

: Be My Boyfriend Short-form Drama : tvN's Drama Stage 2021 – Deok-gu is Back

: tvN's Drama Stage 2021 – Deok-gu is Back Best New Actor : Yoon Chan-young (Netflix's All of Us Are Dead), Tang Jun-sang (Netflix's Move to Heaven, SBS's Racket Boys)

: Yoon Chan-young (Netflix's All of Us Are Dead), Tang Jun-sang (Netflix's Move to Heaven, SBS's Racket Boys) Best New Actress : Park Ji-hu (Netflix's All of Us Are Dead)

: Park Ji-hu (Netflix's All of Us Are Dead) Best Supporting Actor : Yoon Byung-hee (tvN's Vincenzo, tvN's Our Blues), Heo Sung-tae (Netflix's Squid Game)

: Yoon Byung-hee (tvN's Vincenzo, tvN's Our Blues), Heo Sung-tae (Netflix's Squid Game) Best Supporting Actress: Kim Shin-rok (Netflix's Hellbound), Baek Ji-won (Coupang Play's Anna, ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama : Han Sang-jin (KBS1's The All-Round Wife)

: Han Sang-jin (KBS1's The All-Round Wife) Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama : So Yi-hyun (KBS2's Red Shoes)

: So Yi-hyun (KBS2's Red Shoes) Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama : Joo Sang-wook (KBS1's The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won)

: Joo Sang-wook (KBS1's The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won) Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Park Jin-hee (KBS1's The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries : Jin Sun-kyu (SBS's Through the Darkness)

: Jin Sun-kyu (SBS's Through the Darkness) Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries : Yoo Sun (tvN's Eve)

: Yoo Sun (tvN's Eve) Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries : 2 PM's Lee Junho (MBC's The Red Sleeve)

: 2 PM's Lee Junho (MBC's The Red Sleeve) Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Shin Min-ah (tvN's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, tvN's Our Blues)

Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT (over-the-top) Series : Ahn Bo-hyun (TVING's Yumi's Cells, Netflix's My Name)

: Ahn Bo-hyun (TVING's Yumi's Cells, Netflix's My Name) Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series : Han Sun-hwa (TVING's Work Later, Drink Now)

: Han Sun-hwa (TVING's Work Later, Drink Now) Top Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series : Jung Hae-in (Netflix's DP.)

: Jung Hae-in (Netflix's DP.) Top Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series: Kim Sung-ryung (wavve's Political Fever)

Idol Champ Best Couple Award : Park Seo-ham and Park Jae-chan of DKZ ("Semantic Error")

: Park Seo-ham and Park Jae-chan of DKZ ("Semantic Error") Idol Champ Female Popularity Award: Park Eun-bin

Park Eun-bin Idol Champ Male Popularity Award: Park Jae-chan of DKZ

Global Star Award : Ji Chang-wook

: Ji Chang-wook Best Manager Award : BH Entertainment's CEO Son Seok-woo

: BH Entertainment's CEO Son Seok-woo K-pop Label Award: KONNECT Entertainment

With new dramas picking up pace and making their way into people's hearts, APAN Star Awards will be a delight in the years to come.

