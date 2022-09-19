From Little Women to The Sound of your Heart: 5 popular K-dramas Song Joong-ki has made a cameo in

Happy Birthday Song Joong-ki. The handsome and talented actor and Hallyu star turns 37 years old day.

Many fans might know of him due to his super popular romantic drama Descendants of the Sun, in which he took on a role opposite actress Song Hye-kyo.

In the beautiful drama, Song Joong-ki played the charismatic and charming captain Yoo Shi-jin, the captain of the South Korean Special Forces unit. He falls in love with Dr. Kang Mo-yeon, played by Song Hye-kyo. When the Special Forces Unit and Dr. Kang’s team of doctors get dispatched to the fictional war-torn country of Uruk, love blossoms between these headstrong and lovely individuals.

Kim Eun-sook’s brilliant writing and Song Joong-ki’s charismatic portrayal along with his chemistry with Song Hye-kyo carried the series beautifully, establishing Song Joong-ki as a force to be reckoned with and one of the most sought after stars in the Korean entertainment industry.

Another breakthrough project for the actor was the sleek and stylish crime drama thriller Vincenzo, which saw Song Joong-ki as Park Joo-hyung, opposite the feisty Hong Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-been).

Besides looking exceptionally handsome and attractive, Song Joong-ki carried the anti-hero role effortlessly, delivering a knockout performance and re-acquainting his audience with the fact that he is a solid actor and star.

On his birthday, we take a look at five K-dramas where Song Joong-ki has made a cameo in. Keep reading further to find out.

Song Joong-ki’s top 5 cameo appearances in K-dramas feat Little Women, The Sound of your Heart and more

Song Joong-ki is undoubtedly one of the biggest Hallyu stars in the world and has headlined several big dramas in his career including Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles and films like Space Sweepers and A Werewolf Boy.

But did you know he has also delighted many K-drama fans with his numerous cameo appearances in some popular K-dramas?

We take a look at five popular K-dramas Song Joong-ki has made a special appearance in and elevated them with his charm, grace, wit, talent and gorgeous visuals.

1) Little Women

We previously mentioned his iconic role as a mafia lawyer named Park Joo-hyung. Well, here’s the Vincenzo and Little Women crossover featuring Song Joong-ki we never knew we wanted.

An interesting and thrilling drama, inspired by its literary counterpart of the same name, Little Women, the Korean drama is about three sisters and their journey of revenge and redemption against those who wrong them.

The much-loved actor plays Park Joo-hyung, his character's name in Vincenzo but he is not a mafia lawyer, he is seen in fact at a luxury show store, where he has an interesting conversation with In-ju (Kim Go-eun). Little Women is created by the makers of Vincenzo.

We will not spoil it and suggest everyone watch the series for themselves.

2) The Sound of your Heart

Song Joong-ki's cameos in popular K-dramas should be a rule by now. In the quirky and hilarious The Sound of your Heart, he played a webtoon artist who is a friend to the titular character Jo-seok, played by Lee Kwang-soo.

Despite making a brief appearance in the first episode, the Vincenzo star was wonderful and immensely likable.

The writers of the sitcom lent their own name to Lee Kwang-soo’s character and the show was definitely one of the best comedy K-dramas to have been released that year.

3) Man to Man

Song Joong-ki is not only a great actor but he definitely has a heart of gold. He made a brief cameo appearance in the action thriller K-Drama Man to Man to show his support for writer Kim Won-seok.

He appeared in a brief role as a bank teller in the drama, which is about the unlikely bromance between a well-established celebrity Yeo Woon-gwang, played by Park Sung-woong and his body-guard, Kim Seol-woo, portrayed by Park Hae-jin, who is, in fact, a NIS black ops agent in an undercover operation.

He proved yet again why he is considered one of the best in the business and can own any role big or small.

4) My Fair Lady

In this adorable romantic comedy, the talented actor played a small role as a head butler in one of the scenes in the drama, which boasts an amazing star cast including Yoon Eun-hye, Yoon Sang-hyun, Moon Chae-won and others.

He did the cameo as a favor to PD Ji Young-soo, with whom he shares a close relationship. His brief role wasn’t important to the storyline, which is why he doesn’t really have a character name here.

However, his presence and charm during his brief appearance on the show was nothing short of spectacular.

5) Get Karl! Oh Soo-jung

This is the drama that started the talented actor's cameo appearances in K-Dramas. Get Karl! Oh Soo-jung released in 2007, wherein the actor appeared in a brief role as “Reporter 2” in the romantic-comedy drama.

Based on the real-life story of Lee Yu-jung, the CEO of the drama production company Doremi Entertainment, who reunites with her estranged husband after an unfortunate breakup.

His “shoulder acting” gained massive appreciation from fans worldwide and even if he did not have an important role or lines, his gorgeous back muscles did the trick for him. This proves Song Joong-ki doesn't even need lines to blow fans away with his work.

The talented actor is all set to star in the upcoming JTBC drama The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate alongside Shin Hyun-been and Lee Sung-min, which will release in the latter half of the year.

