6 K-dramas of October 2022 that are a must-watch

2022 has been a great year for K-dramas, with many shows achieving global recognition as well. Earlier this year, Squid Game became the first K-drama to not only be nominated for an Emmy, but also bag the award in six categories. Extraordinary Attorney Woo also showcased its immense popularity by topping Netflix’s streaming charts.

One of the reasons why K-dramas are popular right now is because of the brilliant acting and direction of the cast and crew. The storyline is always fresh and unique, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats, leaving them wanting for more with each passing episode. Love in Contract is one such show that had the audience hooked to Park Min-young's flawless acting skills in the role of Sang-eun, who essays the role of a spouse for hire.

The vast variety of genres explored in K-dramas, right from romance, mystery, sci-fi, to horror, adds to their binge-ability. Some series released in October 2022 explore all these genres. Glitch perfectly blends in romance with sci-fi, while The Queen's Umbrella comically spells out the harsh realities of the palace education system.

For viewers who have binge-watched most of the new shows in 2022 and are looking forward to something fresh, here's all the new K-dramas October 2022 has to offer.

From Cheer Up to Curtain Call: 6 exciting K-dramas to binge-watch in October 2022

1) Cheer Up

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: SBS, Viu

Release date: October 3, 2022

Cheer Up is a high school drama revolving around a cheerleading squad and the trials and tribulations they go through. The protagonist Do Hae-yi, played by Han Ji-hyun, suffers through financial difficulties and joins a cheerleading squad to make money. This feel-good youth drama's storyline also features a love triangle, heartbreak, and unrequited love. Fortunately for all romance lovers, Cheer Up scratches the itch for a sappy love story.

2) Bad Prosecutor

Episodes: 12

Where to watch: KBS2, Wavve, Viu

Release date: October 5, 2022

EXO’s D.O or Do Kyung-soo is back on-screen after having completed his mandatory enlistment with another riveting K-drama, Bad Prosecutor. He plays the role of Jin Jung, a delinquent prosecutor who has unconventional ways of bringing bad guys to justice. Jin Jung teams up with Shin Ah-ra, played by Lee Se-hee, and Oh Do-Hwan, played by Ha Joon, to take down the nexus of unlawful people hiding behind their power and wealth.

3) Glitch

Episodes: 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 7, 2022

Glitch follows the story of Hong Ji-hyo, played by Jeon Yeo-been of Vincenzo fame, who sees aliens and tries to ignore the entire situation, however later, she has to seek the help of a UFO Watcher’s club to find her boyfriend who mysteriously goes missing. This sci-fi K-drama is definitely a must-watch for mystery lovers.

4) The Queen’s Umbrella

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Release date: October 15, 2022

Kim Hye-soo is the protagonist in the historical black comedy The Queen’s Umbrella playing the role of an elegant queen Im Hwa-ryeong. The story focuses on her mentoring her five sons into becoming fitting and respectable princes worthy of the royal title. If dark comedies and period dramas are something you enjoy, The Queen’s Umbrella is definitely the K-drama for you.

5) Love Is For Suckers/Love That Will Freeze To Death

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: ENA, Viki, Seezn

Release date: October 5, 2022

Love Is For Suckers is a K-drama starring Super Junior’s Choi Siwon as Park Jae-hoon, a plastic surgeon who has given up on love. Gu Yeoreum, played by Lee Da-hee, has been his best friend for over 20 years but nothing more than friendship has blossomed between the two. When Jae-hoon joins a show produced by Yeoreum, mysterious feelings erupt between the two. Will the show be yet another classic case of best friends to lovers? Watch to find out.

6) Curtain Call

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: KBS2, Amazon Prime Video

Release date: October 31, 2022

Youn Yuh-jung plays the role of a North Korean defector, Ja Geum-soon, who escaped to South Korea and managed to establish a chain of hotels in the country. Due to Geum-soon’s deteriorating health, a poor actor from a local theater troupe, Yoo Jae-hoen (played by Kang Ha-neul), is asked to step in and pretend to be the heir to the hotel business to fulfill her dying wish. The story revolves around the love between Se-yeon, the granddaughter of Geum-soon and Jae-hoen, featuring the game of pretense they play.

October’s roster seems jam packed with a variety of exciting shows that are bound to catch the attention of every K-drama lover. From romance to mystery, October 2022 brings with itself something for everybody.

