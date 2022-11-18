South Korean actress Kim Tae-ri is reportedly in talks to star in a new K-drama based on the webtoon Jeong Nyeon. The actress' agency, Management MMM, confirmed that she is positively reviewing the casting offer. It has been reported that Jeong Nyeon will start filming in the second half of 2023.

Jeong Nyeon is a historical drama that follows the story of a young girl. Set in the 1950s, the drama is said to shed light on the terrible social conditions prevailing in those times. It is also a social commentary on the multiple facets of one's personality that may lead to unconventional modes of livelihood.

The actress has also recently confirmed that she will play the protagonist in the upcoming SBS drama The Demon, written by the famous screenwriter Kim Eun-Hee.

Kim Tae-ri's character, Yoon Jung-nyeon, is shown to be a resident of Mokpo

Kim Tae-ri will reportedly play the role of protagonist Yoon Jung-Nyeon, a young girl from Mokpo. The drama follows the journey of a girl who has no access to education due to their poverty-stricken condition.

However, she is born with an incredible voice and sings well. The webtoon subsequently focuses on the young girl's journey of breaking the shackles of impoverishment after she joins a traditional theatre run by women.

For Jeong Nyeon, Kim has been paired with actors such as Song Joong-ki, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Lee Byung-hun.

The actress was featured in tvN hit dramas Mr.Sunshine and Twenty Five Twenty One. She became internationally famous after starring in the hit Netflix series, Twenty Five Twenty One. She was also featured in movies such as Space Sweeper, Alienoid, and Little Forest.

Enthusiastic fans are sharing their reactions on Twitter

Webtoon artist Jeong Nyeon Namon had previously informed fans that he wants to cast Kim Tae-ri after watching her film, Handmaiden. Following this, he further stated that he referred to her character Sook-Hee from Handmaiden while creating the protagonist of Jeong Nyeon.

The casting offer has created a significant buzz among fans of both the actress and the webtoon artist. One stated on Twitter:

"OMG it’s happening!! 정년이 or jeong nyeon is getting a drama adaptation!!"

One die-hard fan of the actress tweeted:

"It's finally happening. From being the character reference of Sook-hee of The Handmaiden to this!!! Jeong Nyeon was made for Kim Tae-ri"

The actress' fans are overjoyed with the amount of content they will be getting from the actress in 2023. One tweeted:

"Kim Tae-ri stans walking into 2023 like."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Kim Tae-ri's different sides in several other genres of drama. They believe the actress will especially excel in period-drama movies.

