“Is she from BLACKPINK?”: Kim Tae-ri mistaken for a member of the global girl group at Prada fashion show

Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Kim Tae-ri was recently in Milan for luxury brand Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show.

While posing on the red carpet in a short silver dress, a member of the media and paparazzi team, unsure of who she is, asked the actress if she is from BLACKPINK.

The baby-faced actress officially became an ambassador for Prada last year. She announced via an official video that she will be attending Prada’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection live show in Milan.

Kim Tae-ri's mistaken identity leads to a flurry of memes

One would assume that the talented actress Kim Tae-ri would not go unnoticed having done such diverse work across films and television, notably Mr Sunshine, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, The Handmaiden and Space Sweepers amongst others.

The clip of the media member asking her if she's a BLACKPINK member went viral, leading to a plethora of reactions on the internet.

The Mr Sunshine actress also received tremendous praise from fans present at the event. Fans took to Twitter to share photographs of the actress that they had managed to take on the red carpet, raving about her’s red carpet look.

She wore a Prada designed mini mesh dress embellished with rhinestones, a leather handbag and high-heels that cost $5,900, $3,150, and $1,220, respectively.

Earlier this week, fans of the actress took to Twitter to react to her forgetting her mask as she arrived at the Incheon International Airport to depart for Prada's Fashion Show in Paris.

More about Kim Tae-ri

Kim Tae-ri is one of the most prominent names in the Korean entertainment industry and one of the biggest actresses.

Although she made her feauture film debut in Park Chan-wook's 2016 film The Handmaiden, she worked in a few plays and short films. She appeared in the 2015 short film Moon Young and had an uncredited role in the 2010 short film Citizen Zombie in 2010. Her performance in The Handmaiden earned her accolades and paved the way for more roles in the industry. She has delivered fantastic work in Korean cinema with movies like Little Forest, Space Sweepers and Alienoid part 1 and 2.

Not only that, she has done minimal but amazing work in K-dramas with dramas like Entourage, Mr Sunshine, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and has signed on to the K-drama The Demon for next year.

Previously, the actress has hung out with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at Cosmic Girls’ concert in Seoul.

For the unversed, Cosmic Girls’ Bona was part of Twenty-Five Twenty-One and the girls have been friends ever since. She is also Jisoo’s friend and the girls were at the concert together.

In other news, BLACKPINK has now become double million sellers on the Hanteo chart with their second full album BORN PINK, the first girl-group in history to achieve this feat. They also broke the record for the highest first-week sales by a female artist.

