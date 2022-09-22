Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se and Hong Kyung to star in Kim Eun Hee's upcoming mystery thriller drama

Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, and Hong Kyung have joined the cast lineup for the upcoming mystery thriller drama, The Demon (working title), written by the popular screenwright Kim Eun Hee.

On September 21, 2022, the SBS drama shared the primary cast, storyline, and character descriptions for its upcoming drama. The Demon is an occult mystery thriller drama that follows a woman who is possessed by an evil spirit and a man who can see those evil spirits in human beings. The two will then work together to disentangle the mysterious deaths with regard to five divine objects.

Lee Jung-rim of V.I.P. will helm the project. Meanwhile, Kim Eun-hee of hit dramas like Jirisan, Kingdom, and Signal will write the screenplay.

Kim Eun Hee's upcoming SBS drama shares details of Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, and Hong Kyung's characters

The Saranghe Oppa @TheSarangheOppa NEW KDRAMA ALERT



Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se & Hong Kyung will star in Upcoming SBS ￼occult mystery thriller drama

-

It will be written by Kim Eun-hee! ‍ NEW KDRAMA ALERTKim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se & Hong Kyung will star in Upcoming SBS ￼occult mystery thriller drama #TheDemon , a demon-possessed woman and a man who can see them investigate the killings of five divine spirits.🧐It will be written by Kim Eun-hee! 🚨 NEW KDRAMA ALERT Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se & Hong Kyung will star in Upcoming SBS ￼occult mystery thriller drama #TheDemon, a demon-possessed woman and a man who can see them investigate the killings of five divine spirits.🧐-It will be written by Kim Eun-hee! ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/a7hBpel0hi

The upcoming thriller has added a splendid cast to the lineup, and their characters fit perfectly with the genre and darkness of the drama. All three stars have garnered love for their range and acting capabilities, and it will be exciting to see them in a new light for The Demon.

lia @kdramablooms



Ep9 Heedo wouldn't be Heedo without Kim Tae-ri. She literally lived out the character. Her natural acting is stemming from her great power of immersion and it exhibits how versatile she is as an actress. #TwentyFiveTwentyOne Ep9 #TwentyFiveTwentyOne Heedo wouldn't be Heedo without Kim Tae-ri. She literally lived out the character. Her natural acting is stemming from her great power of immersion and it exhibits how versatile she is as an actress. ❤️ #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 #TwentyFiveTwentyOne https://t.co/UGGC0S8cb5

Kim Tae-ri is roped in to play Goo San-young, a woman who has been preparing for her ninth-grade civil service examination for several years. She works part-time during the day and focuses on studying during the nighttime. After receiving a keepsake from her late father, Goo San-young becomes tangled in mysterious deaths happening around her.

Commenting on Kim Tae-ri, the production team said:

“Goo San Young is a complicated character who is a mix of both good and evil. We couldn’t help but think of Kim Tae Ri for the role as she has the kindest eyes but also exudes intense charisma from time to time."

Oh Jung-se will transform into a folklore professor, Yeom Hae-sang, who enjoys a wealthy background. The character has the ability to see evil spirits hosted inside human bodies as he plans to avenge his mother's murder, who was killed by a demon when he was a child. During his quest, he meets Goo San-young and the duo encounters spirits.

On his admission to the drama, the crew commented:

“Oh Jung Se will portray the role of Yeom Hae Sang, who has special abilities, with his stable and detailed acting skills.”

Lastly, Hong Kyung will take on the role of Lee Song-sae, a police officer from the violent crime branch who topped the police academy with top scores. His one true goal is to get promoted quickly. However, after meeting Yeom Hae-sang and Goo San-young, he gets embroiled in murder mysteries.

kath⑰ @kdramatreats I am happy to see Hong Kyung again in #LoversOfTheRedSky after seeing him appearing on #DeserterPursuit ! I don't talk about him that much but I am a lowkey fan of him eversince he won in Baeksang for his acting in #Innocence months ago 🥺 I am happy to see Hong Kyung again in #LoversOfTheRedSky after seeing him appearing on #DeserterPursuit! I don't talk about him that much but I am a lowkey fan of him eversince he won in Baeksang for his acting in #Innocence months ago 🥺💛 https://t.co/YBhUoYEeQi

With his impressive participation in dramas such as Lovers of the Red Sky and D.P., the production felt honored to welcome him. They said:

“Hong Kyung is a hardworking actor who has a good understanding of the project and his character and who always studies and ponders deeply. He will surely make his presence known [with this project].”

As per reports, The Demon, starring Kim Tae-ri, will begin production soon and will be released with 12 episodes in total next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far