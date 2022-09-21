Kim Tae-ri’s adorable reaction to forgetting mask goes viral again

The saga of actress Kim Tae-ri's adorable reaction to her forgetful nature about masks at the airport continues.

On September 20, 2022, the Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actress arrived at the Incheon International Airport to depart for Prada's Fashion Show in Paris. She looked like her usual age-defying self wearing a comfortable black denim outfit. As she walked inside the airport, she realized she had forgotten to wear a mask.

Kim Tae-ri's reaction to it looked both hilarious and adorable to fans. The actress stopped in her tracks and went back a few steps. Her hands instantly reached her pockets and then the purse.

kath⑰ @kdramatreats



the moment taeri realized she forgot to wear face mask is so chaotic and cute, she's so surprised the moment taeri realized she forgot to wear face mask is so chaotic and cute, she's so surprised 😆https://t.co/JVQUhBXbUj

The actress' hair covered her entire face as she dug through her small sling to take out the mask. A few staff members rushed to help her too. She finally found the mask, wore it, turned around, and greeted the media and audience at the airport.

Needless to say, the reaction went viral as the clip was viewed 1.1 million times on Twitter at the time of writing this article.

Kim Tae-ri's clumsiness strikes again at the Incheon airport, fans fall in love with her even more

32-year-old Kim Tae-ri has once again bowled fans away with her clumsy yet adorable demeanor at a public event. As a prominent and revered South Korean actress, she has repeatedly showcased her refreshing side through a number of series, movies, and public appearances.

Kim Tae-ri has often been compared to Na Hee-do, her energetic, clumsy, and cute 18-year-old character in Netflix's Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. Fans saw a glimpse of the same in her recent public appearance too.

One fan on Twitter even said

“And the saga continues…”

This referred to the Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actress' habit of forgetting to wear her mask.

At a press event held last month, a similar epiphany dawned upon the award-winning actress while she was on stage with other delegates. As soon as she realized she was not wearing her mask, her mouth and eyes turned wide in fear and shock. The video currently sits with 697.1k views on Twitter.

momi @hyoIena taeri’s reaction when she forgot to wear the mask?? I CANNOT WITH HER ABSOLUTELY taeri’s reaction when she forgot to wear the mask?? I CANNOT WITH HER ABSOLUTELY 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/9YvNZ1TtVb

Meanwhile, the Incheon International Airport spectacle included another clip that made fans fall in love with her too. The actress almost walked into the airport's reception desk as her focus was on greeting the cameras. She turned around at the right time to avoid bumping into the desk.

Fans called her "so adorable," "hilarious," "clumsy," and that she was "really Hee-do IRL." Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below.

joyce 🐳 @yuljedoc



Exhibit A:

Me: I really love how I can personally connect with #kimtaeri Exhibit A: Me: I really love how I can personally connect with #kimtaeri. Exhibit A: https://t.co/fVSWbzTyVr

The Twenty-Five, Twenty-One actress went viral both times for her adorable reactions captured on camera.

Moreover, with her versatile acting skills, she has gone viral many times for her on-screen performances. She recently received high praise for her performance in the science-fiction movie Alienoid.

