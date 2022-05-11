Kim Tae-ri's Baeksang Arts Awards dress was not fake, confirms official distributor

The Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress Kim Tae-ri was among the celebrities who stole the show at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 red carpet. The actress wore a Brandon Maxwell dress and was the target of comments that stated it was a knock-off.

The dress shop, Kayla Bennet, shut down rumors that the dress was fake, according to a screenshot of Instagram DM by a Chinese netizen.

Kayla Bennet responds to allegations of Kim Tae-Ri's dress being fake (Image via Instagram)

Kim Tae-ri bagged the top honor for Best Actress for playing Na Hee-do in the Netflix rom-com and the Popularity Award. However, her dress was the talk of the town before even winning the awards, as she wore a Brandon Maxwell dress. The outfit was similar to what American actress Dakota Johnson donned in 2019 at the Governors Awards.

Kim Tae-ri’s dress customized for her, not a knock-off

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 on May 6 at the Korea International Exhibition Center. The event saw multiple stars, including Park Bo-gum, Suzy, Lee Jun-ho, etc.

Kim Tae-ri, one of the night’s biggest winners, also attended the event in a stunning white Brandon Maxwell dress. The outfit was similar to Dakota Johnson’s apparel in 2019. Some netizens noticed that the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actress’s dress details were different. They then started saying that the dress was fake.

Kayla Bennet, the official distributor of Brandon Maxwell’s clothes, confirmed that the dress was indeed slightly different, but not because it was a knock-off. The dress was customized for Kim Tae-ri to fit her body better.

There were two differences between the dresses - the belt on the back and the top. The distributor replied to a Chinese netizen’s request, stating the reasons for the differences.

The manager said that the belt was different as it was modified to better fit Kim Tae-ri’s body. As for the top, it was a “Kaylabennet original top made on request” for the actress.

The distributor even uploaded the Korean actress’ photos on the official Kayla Bennet Instagram account. The 32-year-old actress defied age as she walked down the red carpet in the dress and even stole the show with her entertaining reactions.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s series took home the most TV category awards at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. Squid Game and D.P. took home the most wins with three awards each. Twenty-Five Twenty-One bagged two awards.

