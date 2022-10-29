"Completely false": Song Joong-ki's agency addresses dating rumors with Kim Tae-ri

Song Joong-ki’s agency addressed the viral dating rumors with Kim Tae-ri on October 29, 2022. The rumors flying around were based on an image that was later revealed to be a photo of the celebrity couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

A representative from the actor’s agency, High Zium Studio, dismissed the baseless rumors and stated that they were "completely false," reported OSEN. Kim Tae-ri’s agency, Management mmm, also shared the same stance. They said:

"Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri’s dating rumors are completely false."

The two actors are former co-stars who worked on the famous 2021 movie Space Sweepers. Many netizens deemed the dating rumours circulating on social media to be problematic and baseless. However, it continued to gain traction.

Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri’s alleged date photo debunked, netizens believe actor alluded to the rumors on Instagram

Also them : use a binjin pic in America. The funniest thing is how they cropped the USA flag and say it's Paris lmao " Song Joong Ki & Kim Taeri spotted dating in Paris "Also them : use a binjin pic in America. The funniest thing is how they cropped the USA flag and say it's Paris lmao " Song Joong Ki & Kim Taeri spotted dating in Paris "Also them : use a binjin pic in America. The funniest thing is how they cropped the USA flag and say it's Paris lmao😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/orUJiob5WX

Former co-stars Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri were swept up in dating rumors after a blurred photo began circulating on South Korean online forums.

The photo was of a couple strolling down a street in the US linking hands. It was alleged to be of the two Space Sweepers co-stars. It was also claimed that the photo was taken in Paris and that the US flag was cropped out. Netizens were quick to discover that the photo belonged to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin on their honeymoon in the States.

However, as the rumors continued spreading, the actors’ agencies officially refuted the rumors. Both the agencies called the rumors groundless and false.

Furthermore, many believe Song Joong-ki hinted at his dissatisfaction with the dating rumours and alluded to them being a false horse before the agencies issued their stance. On October 27, the actor posted a photo of the notices set up by the production team on the set of Hwaran, a noir film he is currently filming.

One of the notices read, "Inside the set, no dating!" The words on the second poster seemed to be an indirect confirmation from the Hwaran actor that the rumors going wild were anything but true.

Recent updates on Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri

Song Joong-ki will be making his comeback on the small screen with the drama Reborn Rich, aka The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate. His last TV project was the popular Netflix show, Vincenzo, released last year. The actor's recent work includes a cameo in Little Women and the sci-fi movie Space Sweepers. His upcoming movies include Bogota: City of the Lost and Hwaran.

Kim Tae-ri recently bagged the Best Actress award for the critically-acclaimed drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. The actress released two projects in 2022. The popular series Twenty-Five, Twenty-One was a series, and the fantasy film Alienoid was a box office failure due to its inability to earn the same amount of money as its production cost.

