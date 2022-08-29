Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee in discussions for a mystery thriller drama

Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee, two leading actresses from South Korea who enjoy global recognition, might be coming together to act in an upcoming project. The two actresses are in talks for a drama helmed by Lee Eung-bok, the famous director behind the popular series Descendants of the Sun. The mystery thriller is titled The Price of Confession.

On August 29, Sports Kyunghyang initially reported that both actresses were confirmed to star in the drama. Hours later, representatives from their agencies replied that the actresses were in fact reviewing the offers.

Han So-hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment responded that “she is positively reviewing the offer” while Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA shared that it is “one of the projects” that she has received an offer for.

Descendants of the Sun director-actor duo Lee Eung-bok and Song Hye-kyo might be working together to deliver a thrilling mystery drama. The second leading lady who might join the cast is Han So-hee.

The drama, titled The Price of Confession, revolves around the story of two women, Ahn Yoon-soo and Mo-eun, who are involved in a murder case. Ahn Yoon-soo is an art teacher who lives a simple life and dreams of small happinesses. Her life changes when she is swept up in an unexpected situation, despite which, she manages to maintain her determination to sail through her struggles.

On the other hand, there’s not much known about Mo-eun. She is a mysterious woman whose identity is a well-kept secret. She is also shown as someone who people are scared of, because of her antisocial personality. However, Mo-eun extends her hand to Yoon-soo to help her. With a murder case being the key link between the two, their lives are bound to get entangled.

The thriller will be helmed by multiple famous production team members. Lee Eung-bok of popular dramas such as DOTS, Sweet Home, Jirisan, and Mr. Sunshine will sit on the director’s chair. Meanwhile, Proof of Innocence and Sad Movie fame script writer Kwon Jong-kwan will be writing the screenplay.

More about South Korea’s leading ladies, Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee

Veteran South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has been winning hearts globally for years. Her roster includes some of the classics of the Korean drama industry such as Full House, Autumn in My Heart, That Winter, The Wind Blows, Encounter, and the globally successful DOTS.

She is currently filming as the protagonist for DOTS screenwriter Kim Eun-sook’s drama, The Glory. She is cast opposite Youth of May’s Lee Do-hyun in the series.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee made her breakthrough with the 2020 drama The World of the Married. After that, she explored different roles in popular series like My Name, Nevertheless, and Soundtrack #1. She has been busy filming for a new drama opposite Park Seo-joon, called Gyeongseong Creature, for the past few months.

The actress also suffered a facial injury while filming an action scene in Gyeongseong Creature and was advised to rest sufficiently. The last update from her agency was on August 3, 2022, when they informed that while the actress did not need surgery, she still had bruises and required rest.

It will be interesting to see the two actresses, who have carved their own loyal fanbases, joining hands with an equally brilliant production team.

