Agency updates fans on Han So-hee’s facial injury suffered on set

Han So-hee’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, gave an official update on the actress’ facial injury to South Korean news outlet Xports News on Thursday, August 11. The actress is still recovering and will take some time to return to filming.

The My Name actress suffered an injury to her face on August 3, during the filming of the thriller drama, Gyeongseong Creature. She stars alongside Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon in the action-packed drama.

Without going into any additional details, 9ato Entertainment stated that the actress is scheduled to return to filming "after next week." However, it seems that the exact date will be determined once she recovers fully.

Han So-hee might resume filming soon

The Nevertheless actress recently started work on the fantasy-thriller Gyeongseong Creature, which also stars Park Seo-joon. In an unfortunate incident, she suffered an injury near her eye while performing an intense action scene on August 3. Days later, on August 8, she personally informed fans that she was doing okay.

On August 11, the actress’ agency further updated fans about her future plans. It was shared that the My Name actress does not need surgery, but cannot wear makeup due to the injury. She is scheduled to resume work after next week and is currently being treated with recovery tape.

“Currently, ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is being filmed without Han So-hee, and she is scheduled to return after next week. Due to her injury, she’s unable to wear makeup, so the exact date will be decided after watching her prognosis. Fortunately, she didn’t need surgery, and she’s being treated with recovery tape. She still has bruises around her eyes.”

Han So-hee made her breakthrough with the highly acclaimed drama The World of the Married in 2020. Having bagged roles in successful dramas such as Soundtrack #1, Nevertheless, and My Name, it comes as little surprise that the actor is considered one of the rising superstars in the industry.

Han So-hee’s recent Instagram posts spark concern

In an industry obsessed with looks, a facial injury is a big deal that can make or break one’s career. Fans recently noticed abstract pictures that Han So-hee uploaded to her Instagram, which concerned them.

The Nevertheless actor shared some artwork of what seems to be a dog on a leash, bleeding nose, people’s silhouettes, and limbs connected in unusual ways, among other things.

Comments under the posts were filled with concern. Some fans believed the pictures were the actress’ way of indirectly hinting towards the hard time she was going through.

Meanwhile, Gyeongseong Creature, set in 1945, is a fantasy thriller about two individuals who fight a monster for survival. It is directed by Jung Dong-yoon of Stove League fame and written by Kang Eun-kyung who is known for the hit series Dr. Romantic.

Edited by Susrita Das