Balenciaga chooses Han So-hee as their first Korean global brand ambassador

Nevertheless actress Han So-hee has become the first global brand ambassador for the luxury brand Balenciaga in South Korea. W Korea magazine posted a suave photoshoot of the actress in Balenciaga fits and shared the incredible feat the actress has achieved.

The 27-year-old actress is currently the hottest trending Korean female celebrity. She has some of the most popular dramas in her acting roster, with her international reputation growing daily.

Being a global brand ambassador for Balenciaga is another gem added to her kitty now. She has showcased a wide range of roles and currently, is still at the beginning of her stardom phase.

‘My Name’ actress Han So-hee wears the crown of being the first Korean brand ambassador for Balenciaga

In Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga’s latest pictorial, the 27-year-old actress Han So-hee shines with an elegant and confident aura. It’s what anyone would expect from the first-ever Korean global brand ambassador for one of the world’s most coveted fashion brands.

On March 23, W Korea posted the My Name actress’ photos on their website and announced the news. The powerful collaboration had an equally powerful photoshoot with the actress donning the Balenciaga Winter 2022 Collection. She wore numerous outfits, from a baggy dress and zip-up jacket to a more fit mini-dress with high boots.

Han So-hee’s photos might remind viewers of her previous roles, specifically the fierce Yeo Da-kyung from The World of the Married and the innocent Yoo Na-bi from Nevertheless. Take a look at some of the images below:

As the world booms with a growing demand for Korean entertainment, fashion brands realize the powerhouse collaborations with Korean celebrities could bring. Hyun Bin was recently chosen as luxury watch brand Omega’s first Korean global brand ambassador, and the same honor was bestowed on Song Hye-kyo for Fendi.

More about the Nevertheless actress

Han So-hee rose to stardom in the 2020 drama The World of the Married after her debut in 2016 in K-pop group SHINee’s Tell What To Do music video. The drama revolved around a complex storyline of extramarital affairs and emotional betrayals. She went head-to-head with veteran actors Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon, and won four major awards for her role.

Since then, the actress has starred in multiple hit Netflix projects such as Nevertheless and My Name. She is currently seen in Disney+’s romance drama, Soundtrack #1, alongside Park Hyung-shik.

Edited by Gunjan