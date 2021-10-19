Watch: Han So Hee prepping for My Name's action-packed scenes

My Name is an action thriller starring Han So Hee and is climbing up the Netflix chart after the Squid Game craze. The drama shows an entirely different version of the Nevertheless actress, which created a buzz even before the show’s release.

In The Swoon’s behind-the-scenes video, Han So Hee shows the extreme lengths she went through to prepare for the action scenes. From gaining 22 pounds to practicing an extra month in action school, the actress put herself through the rigors.

Han So Hee shares her preparation stories in My Name behind-the-scenes

Shedding her sweet, loving persona, Han So Hee donned a ruthless, hand-to-hand combat undercover cop personality as Yoon Ji Woo in the revenge-thriller, My Name. The show was released on October 15 and charted on No. 4 in the Top TV Shows Netflix chart.

The drastic change in Han So Hee’s choice of role had been the talk of the town for a while. With the release of the show, the actress is yet again making headlines. Director Kim Min Jin, along with actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Hee Soon, admired the actress’ efforts in the recently released The Swoon featurette.

In the video, Han So Hee shares the lengths she went to for the transformation. She revealed that she always carried a knife with her to get used to it properly, as the show demands various scenes with guns and knives. Being an undercover cop who trains with a drug lord’s team to find revenge, her skills with knives shouldn’t look shabby.

During montages of sweaty Han So Hee boxing in a ring, Park Hee Soon praised her, saying:

“She has prepared a lot for the show and given it her best.”

Even Ahn Bo Hyun admired her, sharing that her scenes made him think “she was amazing.”

In My Name’s press conference, she revealed that she exercised a lot for the show and gained 22 pounds. To make it more realistic and prepare better, Han So Hee even trained for an extra month than the rest of the members at an action school, added Park Hee Soon.

Watch her preparations in The Swoon's featurette below:

My Name focuses on Yoon Ji Woo as she goes undercover as a cop to find her father’s killer. It’s packed with action and is refreshing, especially because revenge action dramas are mostly told from the male perspective. In The Swoon featurette, the director shared that he wanted to do it differently. Hence, the female lead doesn’t shy away from throwing a punch or wielding a gun.

Han So Hee’s previous dramas Nevertheless and The World of The Married showed her as the love interest and proved her acting skills. Now, My Name displays a new version of the actress, proving her dedication and versatility.

