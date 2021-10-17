My Name: Who killed Jiwoo’s father Yoon Donghoon and why?

Spoilers ahead for Netflix K-drama My Name.

My Name, the latest K-drama on Netflix, is a tale of revenge. One that saw daughter Yoon Jiwoo (Han So-hee) chase down the man who killed her father right outside their home. Since her father Yoon Donghoon tried to protect her until the very end, Jiwoo was unable to see who killed him.

Instead, she reached out to Choi Mujin, her father’s partner in the drug cartel, to help her track down the killer. She joined his gang, trained under him and even bested one of his best fighters to earn a spot in his gang. She went through traumatizing events during this period but overcame all the obstacles.

She wanted to avenge her father’s death and was ready to go to any extent to achieve her goal.

Why was Yoon Donghoon killed in My Name?

Yoon Donghoon’s identity was initially revealed to have been that of a cartel member. In My Name, he belonged to the biggest drug cartel in South Korea. He was wanted by the cops, and was in hiding when he realized that his daughter was being harassed by certain police officers. He tried to make her happy on her birthday by visiting her, but instead, fell prey to an attack and succumbed to his injuries.

The show captures Jiwoo investigating her father’s death with the help of Mujin. She was led to believe that a cop had killed her father as the gun found at the scene of his death was one issued to cops. The truth, however, was something she learned toward the end in My Name.

Yoon Dongheon was killed because he betrayed his cartel Dongcheon and its leader Mujin in My Name. He was an undercover cop who leaked news about Dongcheon to the narcotics team Captain Cha Giho. Mujin found out the truth years after he made Donghoon’s acquaintance. This time, the two had become as close as brothers.

Hence, the betrayal struck deeper and Mujin was the one who killed Jiwoo’s father in anger. However, he manipulated Jiwoo into believing that the killer was a cop. So, she joined the police force and worked for Mujin from the inside. It was only when Giho realized Jiwoo’s true identity did he hand over her father’s last letter to her.

She learned the truth about her father in My Name. She also learned that Mujin, the man who she respected the most, had killed her father. That is why she went all out against him in the end. She even managed to win against him in the fight and take him out just as she had wished.

Donghoon’s last wish in My Name was for his daughter to live happily despite his absence. He wanted to ensure that her future was secured, however, she ended up becoming an ally of the man who had killed him. Mujin was obsessed with Jiwoo, and favored her. This was something that his lieutenant Jung Taeju had also noticed. Yet their relationship was ill-fated and mired in bloodshed.

