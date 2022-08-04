My Name's Han So-hee suffers injury while on set of Gyeongseong Creature 

My Name star Han So-hee is currently undergoing treatment after suffering an injury on the set of her upcoming drama, Gyeongseong Creature, reported Sports Chosun, on Wednesday, August 3.

Gyeongseong Creature will showcase the Nevertheless star's action skills once again, having last done so in My Name. In fact, the reported injury also appears to be a consequence of shooting one such sequence.

The much anticipated period drama is set in the spring of 1945, a dark time for South Korea. In the period-fantasy drama, two young adults face off against the eponymous creature and wage a battle for survival. The highly anticipated drama also stars Park Seo-joon.

Agency confirms the injury, fans are quick to respond

On August 3, the South Korean media agency Sports Chosun reported that Han So-hee was injured in the face while filming the show. The actor was then rushed to the emergency room. The same report also stated that the actor has hurt herself while filming an action scene, and the injury's proximity to her eyes may mean that surgery might be necessary.

Following the news, many fans of the actor took to social media to express concern about their favorite actor and wish for her speedy recovery.

Soon, a representative from Han So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment allayed some of the fears that were worrying the fans. The agency confirmed that while the actor has suffered a facial injury while filming Gyeongseong Creature, it is not too serious and will not require surgery:

“Today (August 3), Han So Hee suffered a facial injury while filming ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Fortunately, it’s not a major injury. She’s not in a state where she has to get surgery.”

They also revealed that, for now, the filming schedule will proceed as planned. The agency, however, will ensure that Han So-hee gets sufficient rest and heals completely before carrying on with the shoot.

Incidentally, this is not the first time the actor has suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence. Her last venture, the action packed My Name, saw the actor ably take on the mantle of a woman in the search of revenge. While the action sequences left the audience in awe, Han So-hee had actually fainted in the middle of filming for the drama, due to injuries and strain sustained during one of the sequences.

Meanwhile, Gyeongseong Creature also stars Park Seo-joon, who will play Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy man of Bukchon who has naturally keen insight and knows how to get by in the world. Han So-hee is all set to play Yoon Chae-ok, who looks for missing people.

The drama has been written by Dr. Romantic's Kang Eun-kyung and directed by Jung Dong-yoon, who also made Stove League.

